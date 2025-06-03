A busy summer at Liverpool is underway with the signing of Jeremie Frimpong, but five more positions could also do with reinforcements.

Frimpong has arrived as Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s replacement, with the Dutchman providing competition for Conor Bradley at right-back.

This is hopefully just the start of a big-spending summer at Liverpool, though, with further additions required.

Here’s how This Is Anfield have ranked the positions the Reds need to strengthen ahead of next season.

5. Winger

While not a priority position this summer, an additional winger wouldn’t go amiss for Liverpool.

Florian Wirtz looks increasingly likely to join in a stunning move, while Luis Diaz is attracting interest from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia.

The German can play off the left wing, though is a natural in the No. 10 role, and Cody Gakpo ended the season as first choice – so the right-hand side could be the area of focus instead.

Mohamed Salah is undroppable, but signing a player who is happy to play second fiddle to him could be shrewd business.

Much may depend on Ben Doak‘s future, with a shock move to Everton even mooted recently.

Frimpong can play on the right wing, however, so Arne Slot may feel he has enough depth out wide without delving into the market.

4. Defensive midfield

The brilliance of Ryan Gravenberch as a No. 6 alleviated the disappointment of missing out on Martin Zubimendi last summer.

Now, Slot must decide if he wants another midfielder in his squad to freshen things up and make competition even fiercer.

Crystal Palace‘s Adam Wharton is perhaps the most exciting option, should Liverpool be able to prise him away from Selhurst Park.

At just 21, the England international has already made 31 starts in the Premier League, shining with his left-footed playmaking ability from deep.

A midfielder isn’t essential for the Reds, particularly with Wirtz joining the ranks, but signing a player with Wharton’s long-term potential would be a bonus.

3. Centre-back

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are superb together, but there is still a need to add one centre-back to Liverpool’s squad.

Come August, Van Dijk will have turned 34, while there are always concerns about Konate’s injury record even though he started 30 league matches in 2024/25.

Unfortunately, Liverpool have missed out on Dean Huijsen, who has joined Real Madrid from Bournemouth, but a similarly gifted young defender would be ideal.

Ajax teenager Jorell Hato is a prodigious talent who can shine at centre-back and left-back.

The Netherlands international already has 111 appearances to his name, despite still only being 19, so he would be a perfect choice.

Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez are still solid squad options, but an upgrade on both has to be the aim.

2. Left-back

If the positions mentioned above aren’t necessarily vital to add to this summer, left-back is a very different matter.

Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez is the strong front-runner to join Liverpool, with the Hungarian primed to thrive in Slot’s setup.

Still only 21, he is effective at both ends of the pitch and possesses huge character, which all sounds like a young Andy Robertson.

Cashing in on Kostas Tsimikas now arguably makes the most sense – he is out of contract in 2027 – with Robertson still good enough when called upon.

Fulham‘s Antonee Robinson has been mentioned as an alternative to Kerkez, but he is six years older and wouldn’t be the long-term solution.

1. Striker

Without doubt, a new striker has to be the priority for Liverpool before next season gets underway.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have shown that they are not the answer, so a top-quality acquisition is needed.

Opinion will be split over the best choice, but Newcastle talisman Alexander Isak will likely be both too expensive and unattainable.

Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez is a different player to Isak but could be superb, combining end product (21 goal involvements in 37 LaLiga games in 2024/25), intelligence and off-the-ball selflessness.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike is also a target, while Sporting CP goalscoring machine Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig youngster Benjamin Sesko are in-demand.

A ruthless, elite-level striker could make Slot’s title-winning Liverpool side an even greater force.