Ranking the 7 strikers linked with Liverpool transfer this summer

As always, Liverpool are being linked to a host of strikers in the transfer window. The difference this summer, though, is that the Reds should actually buy one.

Liverpool have signed just three strikers, Dominic Solanke, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, since Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015.

The latter’s failure to gel with the team and become a consistent goalscorer has left the Reds looking for a new option up front under Arne Slot.

Back in February, the head coach spoke of how he wants a “facilitator” in attack, someone who scores goals but allows others to flourish also – perhaps a player similar to Roberto Firmino with a more intrinsic knack for goalscoring.

That person may be hard to find and Liverpool will likely come to the conclusion that one of the following options is best for them.

7. Joao Pedro – Brighton

• 2024/25 apps: 30

• 2024/25 goals: 10

• 2024/25 assists: 7

PROS: Two years of Premier League experience; top 12 percent of comparable strikers for chances created, according to FotMob

CONS: Would cost about £60 million; dropped this season after a training ground altercation; doesn’t score as many goals as others on the list

SUITABILITY: Given Joao Pedro wants to move to a club where he is a first-choice striker, Liverpool doesn’t look like a good fit as he may not start every game.

6. Benjamin Sesko – RB Leipzig

• 2024/25 apps: 45

• 2024/25 goals: 21

• 2024/25 assists: 6

PROS: He is 6’3″ so could suit England’s physicality; 22 years old so time for development

CONS: Could cost £75m with Arsenal also interested; only had one real breakout season; not versatile

SUITABILITY: Benjamin Sesko is not a striker who would likely adapt well to being a “facilitator” for Slot, a quick look at his basic stats tell you that.

5. Jonathan David – free agent

• 2024/25 apps (for Lille): 49

• 2024/25 goals: 25

• 2024/25 assists: 12

PROS: No transfer fee so relatively risk-free; 12 goals in 22 Champions League appearances; mightn’t demand to start every game

CONS: Loses the ball often when dribbling; how would the jump from Ligue 1 to Premier League affect him?

SUITABILITY: This feels like an ideal move for Liverpool but only if they were to reach the end of the summer and not have signed any of their first-choice targets.

4. Hugo Ekitike – Eintracht Frankfurt

• 2024/25 apps: 48

• 2024/25 goals: 22

• 2024/25 assists: 12

PROS: Highly-rated in Bundesliga; sets up goals as well as scores them

CONS: Has only excelled for one season; high price for someone so young in Bundesliga

SUITABILITY: Of the Bundesliga forward options, Hugo Ekitike looks best-placed to be a success at Liverpool. However, the lack of sample size could put the Reds off.

3. Viktor Gyokeres – Sporting CP

• 2024/25 apps: 52

• 2024/25 goals: 54

• 2024/25 assists: 13

PROS: Phenomenal goalscoring record over last two years; has an £85m release clause but could be allowed to leave for less, say reports

CONS: Competition for signature; not as much pace as Slot might like; only done it in Portugal and the Championship so far

SUITABILITY: Viktor Gyokeres certainly has the attributes to be a major success at his next club, but Liverpool may decide not to pursue him due to stylistic differences as well as the fact he is unproven at Premier League level – just look at how our last forward signing, Nunez, from Portugal worked out!

2. Julian Alvarez – Atletico Madrid

• 2024/25 apps: 54

• 2024/25 goals: 29

• 2024/25 assists: 7

PROS: Premier League experience; winner of World Cup, two Copa Americas and five major titles in Europe; good, all-round forward player

CONS: Cost Atletico over £82m last year so a high price would be set; could demand higher wages than anyone else on the list

SUITABILITY: Arguably Liverpool’s best option in the window, Alvarez would be a marquee signing. Holding Liverpool back, though, is the fact he has only been at Atletico for one year.

1. Alexander Isak – Newcastle

• 2024/25 apps: 42

• 2024/25 goals: 27

• 2024/25 assists: 6

PROS: Ability to score goals from nothing; pace; great dribbler; proven in La Liga and the Premier League

CONS: Could cost £150m; has suffered from a recurring groin injury; unlikely to leave this summer with Newcastle having qualified for the Champions League

SUITABILITY: While Isak would be the dream signing for supporters, he is unlikely to leave Newcastle this summer and it would be a major surprise if Liverpool were to spend a massive fee on him, having already spent heavily on Florian Wirtz.