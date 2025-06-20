Florian Wirtz is joining Liverpool in a record-breaking move, but who has been the best German player to have represented the Reds?

The Bayer Leverkusen forward is among the most exciting arrivals at Anfield in years, coming in as one of Europe’s best players.

Wirtz will become the 10th German player to represent Liverpool in their history – here is how we have ranked the other nine.

9. Melkamu Frauendorf

Apps: 2

Goals: 0

Melkamu Frauendorf isn’t a household name among Liverpool fans, but he still managed two appearances for the club.

He was a substitute in the 4-1 win at home to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup in 2021/22, before facing Derby in the Carabao Cup the following season.

The 21-year-old joined Hannover 96 II last year, and has appeared 24 times to date.

8. Sean Dundee

Apps: 5

Goals: 0

While he was born in South Africa, Sean Dundee actually played once for Germany’s B team, scoring once on his only appearance.

After finding the net 33 times in 61 Bundesliga appearances, plenty was expected of the striker when he arrived from Karlsruher SC in 1998, but he was a flop.

Dundee appeared only five times for Liverpool and didn’t score a single goal for the club. It’s no surprise that he only lasted one season!

7. Samed Yesil

Apps: 2

Goals: 0

Big things were expected of Samid Yesil at Liverpool, but as so often happens with young stars, he didn’t make the grade.

Despite some strong youth team displays – six goals in 20 appearances for the Under-21s – he was limited to only two first-team games, eventually joining Panionios in 2017.

Still only 31, Yesil is now plying his trade at ATS Krefeld in his homeland.

6. Loris Karius

Apps: 49

Clean sheets: 22

Loris Karius‘ Liverpool career was ultimately a sad one defined by one horrendous night in Kyiv.

Having arrived as a supposed upgrade on Simon Mignolet, the German struggled to convince consistently, but he was first-choice in the run to the Champions League final in 2017/18.

Karius’ performance in the final defeat to Real Madrid was a disaster, gifting a goal apiece to Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

In truth, he never quite recovered from that night and left the club permanently in 2022.

5. Christian Ziege

Apps: 32

Goals: 2

Christian Ziege joined Liverpool with a big reputation in the summer of 2000, but he proved to be an injury-plagued figure.

While a talented left-back, Ziege rarely reached his previous levels and had to settle for a squad role in the cup treble-winning 2000/01 season.

Only 20 starts in his one season at Liverpool sums it up.

4. Karl-Heinz Riedle

Apps: 76

Goals: 15

Karl-Heinz Riedle was past his peak when he arrived at Liverpool in 1997, but he was a player with Champions League-winning pedigree at Borussia Dortmund.

The striker enjoyed some good moments for the Reds, scoring 15 goals in 71 matches, including a double at home to Newcastle in a 4-2 comeback win in 1998/99.

But the fact that Riedle is fourth on the list proves that German players haven’t generally flourished at Liverpool.

3. Emre Can

Apps: 167

Goals: 14

Emre Can was a divisive figure among Liverpool fans, like so many midfielders from that era, but the positives outweighed the negatives with him.

On a good day, he was a marauding force capable of taking games by the scruff of the neck, and his acrobatic effort at Watford in 2017 was as brilliant as it was important.

Can wasn’t perfect, and could be poor when he wanted to be, but he played an important role in Jurgen Klopp‘s early years in charge.

At 31 years old, Can is still going strong at Dortmund five years after signing for the German club.

2. Markus Babbel

Apps: 73

Goals: 6

If it hadn’t been for a debilitating illness, Markus Babbel would have been a magnificent full-back for Liverpool.

The 51-cap Germany international was superb in the aforementioned trophy-laden 2000/01 campaign, making more appearances (60) than any outfield player.

Sadly, Babbel was diagnosed with the rare Guillain-Barre syndrome, and he only featured 13 times in the next two seasons combined – he left when still only 30 years old.

He would cost a fortune in the modern game, defending expertly and also offering attacking thrust.

1. Didi Hamann

Apps: 283

Goals: 11

Didi Hamann may be known more as a cranky pundit these days, but he is Liverpool’s best-ever German player.

The midfielder was an instant hit after he joined from Newcastle in 1999, combining strong defensive work with underrated quality in the final third.

Hamann won a cup treble, appearing 53 times in 2000/01, and his half-time introduction in Istanbul helped turn the 2005 Champions League final on its head.

He finished with 283 appearances for the Reds, chipping in with 11 goals and 26 assists for good measure.