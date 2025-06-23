Arne Slot‘s first season at the helm delivered a Premier League title, blowing all expectations out of the water – including our initial ways he needed to improve Liverpool.

It was a daunting period once Jurgen Klopp departed as Liverpool entered the relatively unknown with Slot, and it was a job that came with areas to improve.

Ahead of the Dutchman’s first pre-season, we identified five ways Slot could improve the Liverpool he inherited and it is fair to say he did an almighty job at doing so.

In saying that, let’s look at the five ways we thought Slot could improve the Reds and how he got on in reality – hint: it would prove that no one had anything to worry about.

‘Stop conceding the opening goal so often!’

What we said: ‘Klopp’s men conceded first 23 times – accounting for 39.6 percent of the games – in the German’s last season in charge.’

Conceding first was a huge worry under Klopp, leaving a lot to do seemingly every week for an already fatigued squad.

Under Slot, Liverpool conceded first on 19 occasions in 56 games across all competitions, accounting for 33.9 percent of matches – an improvement on last season.

It was in the final 12 matches where the Reds let themselves down, conceding first in six and going on to win only two.

No longer the huge concern that it was, underlined by conceding first five times in the first 20 games of the season.

Verdict: Success

‘Reduce the number of injuries’

What we said: “Twenty-two players missed a game due to injury in 2023/24, combining for 362 games missed.”

This one can considered a huge success as the number of games missed reduced by an astonishing 64.3 percent.

Only 11 regular senior players were forced to miss at least one game this season, combining for 129 games out – a stark improvement after 670 games missed across the previous two seasons.

It was down to anything but luck with Ruben Peeters, first-team lead physical performance coach, a catalyst for change and it delivered the ultimate reward at the end of the season.

Verdict: Big success

‘Overcome Goodison and Old Trafford struggles’

What we said: “If there were ever two games you could predict dropped points in a season, it would be away to Everton and Man United – not how it should be, but how it has been.”

The trips to Old Trafford and Goodison Park returned four points from six this season, and if not for a wild equaliser from Everton Slot would have banked full points.

Although the Reds were not at their free-flowing best against the Toffees, this one deserves another tick after Man United were picked apart to the tune of 3-0 in September.

Old Trafford has rarely been a place for positive memories, irrespective of form heading into the match, but that flipped on its head and the hope now is it stays that way (let’s not talk about the Anfield clash…)

Verdict: Success

‘Find the clinical edge’

What we said: “It is not that Liverpool were short on goals under Klopp – they scored the club’s second-highest-ever tally in 2023/24 – they just need to be more ruthless in game-defining moments.”

In the Premier League, as per FotMob, Liverpool scored the most average goals per match (2.3), created the highest expected goals (83.5), had the most average shots on target (6.1) and created the most big chances (150).

They did, however, also miss the most big chances (92) – with Mo Salah responsible for 24 and Diogo Jota 14.

There remains the feeling Liverpool still left the door ajar for their opponent instead of finishing them off – PSG at Anfield springs to mind – and that ought to remain a focus in the coming season.

Verdict: Still room to improve

‘Assert more control and less chaos’

What we said: “‘Liverpool doing it that hard way’ or with a ‘flair for the dramatics’ has not been uncommon in recent years, but it would be encouraging to see this change under new management.”

The flair for the dramatics is certainly engrained in the club but Slot did inject control into Liverpool’s style of play, pulling back on the gung-ho nature we were used to under Klopp.

In the Premier League, Liverpool led 32 times and won 25 – the most of any side – with chaos making way for control, and risk carefully managed.

While creating the highest xG in the league, the Reds also had the second-lowest xG conceded (38.7), an example of a team that is now assessing risk vs. reward.

It consequently had a knock-on effect on the atmosphere inside Anfield prior to the title run-in, but Slot’s approach got the job done.

Verdict: Success