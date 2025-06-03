Stefan Bajcetic could be available for transfer this summer, as the Liverpool midfielder is reportedly attracting “plenty of interest” after a season on loan.

Bajcetic spent the 2024/25 campaign with Salzburg and then Las Palmas in two loan moves with varying success.

The hope had been that the Spaniard would become a regular under Pepijn Lijnders at Salzburg before returning to be considered for a first-team role at Liverpool.

But with Lijnders sacked in December, Bajcetic only started eight times for the Austrian club and required a mid-season switch to Las Palmas to regain momentum.

That may not have boosted his hopes of a place in Arne Slot‘s squad, with The Athletic‘s James Pearce mentioning him among those who could be sold this summer.

Pearce claimed Bajcetic has “plenty of interest” in a transfer, though no specifics are given over who could be looking to sign him.

It stands to reason that sides in LaLiga will be among his suitors and it has often been suggested that he could rejoin boyhood club Celta Vigo, who have qualified for the Europa League after finishing seventh this season.

Liverpool would of course seek a sizeable fee for their No. 43, who could still be given an opportunity to stake his claim under Slot this pre-season.

In April, the Mail‘s Lewis Steele wrote that “no decisions have been made on his longer-term future” and “he is definitely not earmarked for a sale yet.”

Speaking soon after Bajcetic’s move to Salzburg was confirmed, Slot himself outlined his hopes for the 20-year-old.

“I hope it will be a big year for him because he’s a very talented player and I think he could become a very important player for us, but only if he gets playing time now,” he told reporters.

“If you are that young and you’ve been out for so long, the only thing you need is playing time.”

Slot added: “It’s a smart decision, at least in our opinion, to let him go somewhere where he will hopefully play a lot of games.

“Then for next season, we’ll have a player. If he fulfils his potential, [he] could definitely, definitely play for us in the future.”

Liverpool are due to report back for pre-season on July 8, with Bajcetic among those slated to join the squad from day one at the AXA Training Centre.