Liverpool are setting themselves up for a significant summer transfer window and Steven Gerrard has spoken from experience when underlining “you’ve got to fix the roof while the sun is shining.”

After a season of assessing the squad he inherited with only one new signing of his own, Arne Slot is set for a transformational summer as he turns the team into his own image.

Off the back of Premier League title success, the signing of Jeremie Frimpong and the imminent arrivals of Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez has already sent out a statement of intent.

And speaking to TNT Sports, Gerrard spoke from experience when he assessed Liverpool’s need to “keep improving” with investment in the transfer window.

“I think you’ve got to fix the roof while the sun is shining,” the Reds’ former captain said.

“We never had a big summer window last year because we already had a team and a squad ready to challenge, but I think if you want to go to the next step, it’s important to keep improving, keep pushing.

“Frimpong’s done and there’s obviously a lot of rumours swirling around really good, talented players. It looks like Liverpool are going to be the team to catch, and I have every confidence they are going to be stronger next year.

“There are rumours obviously, Florian Wirtz. A big talent, who’s done fantastic for Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen.

“He’s got a huge future in front of him, so if Liverpool is the place for him, let’s hope we can make it happen.”

Having put the team on his shoulders more times than anyone can count, Gerrard knows the significance of the club not resting on their laurels and capitalising when in a position of strength.

‘Liverpool are the team to catch’

With the league showing off its competitiveness throughout 2024/25, next season will see Liverpool as the ‘hunted’ rather than the ‘hunters’, and their early moves suggest they know as much.

“It’s the most difficult league in the world,” Gerrard assessed.

“Liverpool will be well aware that City are going to come back, Arsenal are looking stronger again, the likes of Chelsea are building nicely, Newcastle, Villa are coming in behind.

“Liverpool will be well aware that they’re going to be the ones that are hunted now. But evidence suggests that Liverpool are going to be strong in the transfer market, so Liverpool are the team to catch for sure.

“I think you’ve got to be wary of City and Guardiola. The best manager in the world. They’ve done it four years on the spin, they lost Rodri, which was a big blow to them.

“I think with a fully fit squad, and they’re going to recruit as well, the team that finishes above City will win it again and hopefully, that’s Liverpool.”