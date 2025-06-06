Liverpool advanced in their pursuit of a surprise signing on Friday, while the club confirmed seven players and one high-profile coach will be leaving this summer.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

After misguided claims Milos Kerkez had left the Hungary squad to finalise his move to Liverpool on Thursday, it instead transpires that one of his compatriots flew instead.

Friday afternoon brought the news that goalkeeper Armin Pecsi is closing in on a switch to Anfield from Puskas Akademia.

The initial update came via sources in Hungary such as Nemzeti Sport, before Liverpool briefed local journalists on the specifics of the transfer.

Pecsi, a 20-year-old who is No. 1 for his current club and shortlisted for the European Golden Boy award, is set to join in a deal worth up to £1.5 million, reports The Athletic‘s James Pearce.

He is “expected to start next season playing for Liverpool’s U21s” but will also train regularly with the likes of Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool have announced their released and retained list after the 2024/25 campaign, with midfielder Dominic Corness one of seven the leave

Also on the way out is U21s coach Barry Lewtas, with the club now seeking new lead coaches for both the U21s and U18s

Federico Chiesa has again discussed his future, revealing talks are planned with Liverpool while insisting he “wouldn’t mind staying“

Darwin Nunez could feasibly leave Liverpool as early as this weekend, if Saudi side Al-Hilal firm up their interest before the Club World Cup

More from This Is Anfield

Our latest season review comes courtesy of Joe Baker, who looks back on a formative campaign for Ryan Gravenberch:

“Is Slot’s decision to shift Gravenberch further back one of the most impactful tactical moves in recent Premier League history? “As the season progressed, Gravenberch looked like a player who had spent his whole career picking the ball up deep from defenders, intercepting through balls and putting his foot into tackles. “It all aligned with the attributes we already knew he possessed in abundance: the ability to keep the ball under pressure, to spot a progressive pass and to carry the ball forward into space.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Ange Postecoglou is now widely reported to have been sacked by Tottenham despite winning the Europa League – so much for that third season!

Meanwhile Man United continue talks over a deal for Bryan Mbeumo and could also target Viktor Gyokeres (Sky Sports)

Arsenal have enquired over Chelsea‘s world-record goalkeeper signing Kepa – who is now available for just £5m! (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace are “exploring an ambitious deal” to sign Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande – who has also been on Liverpool’s radar (Telegraph)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1986, Liverpool agreed a £3.2 million deal with Juventus that would see Ian Rush make a move to Turin the following summer.

Rush would play only one season in Italy, scoring 13 goals in 40 games for Juventus, before rejoining Liverpool for £2.7 million in 1988.

Paul Gascoigne once claimed that the deal that would bring Rush back to Anfield blocked his proposed move to join Kenny Dalglish‘s side.

Not that Liverpool were complaining: Rush remains the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with a surely unbeatable 346 in 660 appearances.