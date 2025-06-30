Trey Nyoni has committed the next few years of his young career to Liverpool, signing a new long-term contract with the club.

Nyoni impressed Arne Slot significantly during the head coach’s first pre-season. Now, one year on, the young midfielder has signed a new contract on the date of his 18th birthday.

Though he has only been at Liverpool for just under two years, Nyoni has made an impression on his coaches as a technically excellent midfielder who can run with the ball and create in small spaces.

Such was Nyoni’s confidence in possession, Slot took him on the club’s USA tour last summer before the youngster scored on the team’s Anfield return, in a friendly against Sevilla.

His most notable start of the real campaign came in a tricky 2-1 League Cup win, when stormy conditions made for a difficult evening away at Southampton.

Nyoni arrived on Merseyside in 2023, signing from Leicester as a 16-year-old already experienced in the U18 Premier League.

When Jurgen Klopp elected to award Nyoni his debut, as a substitute in Liverpool’s 3-0 FA Cup victory over Southampton in February 2024, he became the fourth-youngest debutant in the club’s history at 16 years and 243 days old.

The England youth international made five appearances across the 2024/25 season, including two starts, as well as making the bench a further seven times.

After a pre-season match against Real Betis, in which Nyoni stood out for his hour on the pitch, Slot was both effusive in his praise for him and cautious in his views on the midfielder’s development.

“I think he did really well today, but it was only an hour,” the boss said.

“He did well, he was one of the reasons why we scored the goal, because he turned really quickly and [played a] spot on pass between the lines, and he was also involved in the biggest chance of the second half.

“So he did well, but he just turned 17, his body has to grow – and we are really careful with him, so he doesn’t join every session, and sometimes he goes out a bit earlier.

“You can see his quality, but you can also see his body still needs some time to grow to play at Premier League level. But he showed some interesting things today.”

By offering Nyoni a new long-term contract, Liverpool are committing to his technical talent while allowing him to grow into his body as an athlete.

In a recent interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Nyoni set his ambitions high by saying he would try to emulate former Red Thiago.

“Just his calmness on the ball, how elegant he is and he was also underrated off the ball as well – he used to work hard a lot as well. Just his elegance on the ball is just top,” Nyoni said.

“I was playing midfield before I came here, so I had already started playing in all different roles – like a six, eight and 10.

“I think it’s good for me anyway because I feel like I get a lot of the ball. I’m happy to be on the pitch anywhere but I like playing as a six or eight.

“I feel that’s where I’m most comfortable because I like when I can see the game and can play the ball through the lines.”

