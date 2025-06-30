Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton is attracting transfer interest from four clubs in Europe, most notably West Ham and John Heitinga‘s Ajax.

Having brilliantly delivered the cross for England’s winning goal at the European Under-21 Championships on Saturday, Morton’s stock is high.

Liverpool could now be looking to sell at the right price, with the 22-year-old having started just three games for the Reds last season.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce reports that Braga of the Portuguese Primeira Liga are “ready to step up their interest” in the midfielder.

The journalist added: “Ajax, West Ham United and Club Brugge have also been following the 22-year-old, who is eager for regular first-team football.”

The interest from Ajax has been labelled as “significant” by Joyce, with Morton having worked for the past year with their new manager, Heitinga, who left his coaching role at Liverpool this summer.

With the U21 Euros now finished, talks over an Anfield exit could now accelerate for the Wirralian who has previously been valued at £20 million by the Reds.

Last year, he was keen on a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen, but this was blocked by Liverpool and shoulder surgery in January prevented him pushing for another loan.

Braga may seem like an unlikely destination for Morton, but they are now managed by Pep Guardiola’s ex-assistant at Man City, Carlos Vicens, and are entering the Europa League in the second qualifying round.

Before injury struck, Morton told All Red Video in January: “It’s been tough for me this season, minutes-wise.

“I think I’ve handled it very well, I’ve kept my head down and have given everything every day. I think I do deserve the chance and hopefully people thought I took it.

“I think I had a good game and it was exciting, and when you don’t get many chances, you’ve got to take them and I feel like I did today.

“This month is a big month for myself. It’s decision time, and I feel ready to kick on and be a proper professional, if that’s here or someone else.

“I need to be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.”

With relatively successful loan spells at Blackburn and Hull already to his name, this does now feel like the natural time for Morton to bring a permanent end to his Liverpool career.

While he is clearly a excellent midfielder technically, the competition in that position at Liverpool is fierce and if he were to stay, he would likely be confined the limits of the League Cup and FA Cup‘s early rounds.

