Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has lauded both Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp for their brilliance, explaining the difference between the pair.

The Reds youngster saw his 2024/25 season badly affected by a shoulder injury that needed surgery, preventing him from making an appearance from the end of January onwards.

Morton has had the fortune of playing under both Slot and Klopp during his time at Liverpool, though, benefiting hugely from it.

Speaking to the media, including Hayters TV, the 22-year-old revealed what makes the two Reds bosses different, heaping praise on them both.

“Of course, it’s different to the way Jurgen played – he (Slot) has come in and he has hammered down the tactics,” Morton said.

“Jurgen was a very free manager – ‘you go and play how you play’ – and it worked out because there are unbelievable, top players.

“The gaffer’s come in and hammered down the way we need to play, and rotation, and little things like that that just make a massive difference in the game.

“It’s been brilliant – as you’ve seen, we’ve won the league, so it’s worked.

“Two really good people and really good managers, so it’s been good.

“Obviously, it’s tough at the start to get used to it, and obviously going out on loan, it’s hard having three different managers in three different years.

“It’s different, but I’m used to it.”

Is the difference between Slot & Klopp overblown?

Much is made of Slot and Klopp being so contrasting, with the former more regimented and the latter not quite as tactically astute, but is it really the case?

While control may have come to the fore with Slot at the helm, there have still been chaotic Liverpool games under him, and an attacking approach has been encouraged.

Meanwhile, Klopp arguably never got the credit he deserved for his tactical acumen because emotion so often took over with him.

Ultimately, Liverpool’s current head coach and his predecessor are not as different as many claim, which is why Slot found it so easy to inherit the German’s squad.

Morton has been so lucky with play under two fantastic managers, and if he leaves the Reds this summer, we will have so much great experience to lean on.