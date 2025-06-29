Liverpool’s players have been enjoying their time off and making the most of their holidays, with two squad members having now got married this summer!

After Luis Diaz married Geraldine Ponce in Colombia, teammate Diogo Jota has also now tied the knot as he wed Rute Cardoso.

The couple married after three years of engagement, during which Cardoso gave birth to their second and third children.

Love has clearly in the air among the squad, as Curtis Jones has also taken the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Saffie Khan.

The pair have been together since 2019 and last year welcomed a daughter into their family. Now, Jones has asked Khan to be his wife in a picturesque setting.

While it looks an incredible location to get engaged, we’re not quite sure how Curtis kept the question a surprise given the backdrop!

Elsewhere, Virgil van Dijk was seen enjoying himself on holiday and even bumped into one of the few strikers in football history who could have had the defender spinning.

On Instagram, Liverpool’s captain posted a photo alongside himself, Kevin De Bruyne and the original Ronaldo.

Not a bad three to have in your five-a-side team, but who joins them?

Another Dutchman, Cody Gakpo, has also been posting on social media.

Liverpool’s No. 18 revealed his new, bleached-blonde hair on a trip to the country of his father’s birth, Togo, where he attended grassroots football and met with locals.

Gakpo’s Dutch compatriot, Ryan Gravenberch, has also been revisiting his roots, the 23-year-old travelling to Suriname and getting involved in the local culture.

Out in the Indian Ocean, Ibrahima Konate has been relaxing at a luxurious resort in the Maldives, while Luis Diaz has been enjoying married life on the beach with family and friends.

Mo Salah has also continued his long stay by the beach, posting a photo with a considerable amount of watermelon on his plate.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez has taken the opportunity to purchase a new holiday home in Dubai.

Liverpool’s players will, of course, be taking it easy during their well-deserved time off, but they are still elite athletes who will be training to ensure a smooth transition back into pre-season which begins on July 8.