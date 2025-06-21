With Jarell Quansah agreeing a move to Bayer Leverkusen, a Merseyside reporter has said Jorrel Hato, whom Virgil van Dijk “absolutely adores,” is still in the frame for Liverpool.

Quansah’s departure would leave a hole in Liverpool’s squad, with only Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate left in central defence.

Marc Guehi, who turns 25 years old in July, looks set to be the centre-back Liverpool go after next, but they have also been linked to a host of younger defenders.

“Liverpool want a young defender who can be at the club for 10 plus years and be the heir to Virgil van Dijk‘s throne,” explained the Mail‘s Merseyside football reporter, Lewis Steele.

“Is that man Marc Guehi? I think this is a separate conversation.”

One player being named as a potential addition is Hato, who has been watched closely by Liverpool for some time.

Now, Steele has brought Hato’s name back to the surface, saying he is “definitely still on the list.”

During his career, the 19-year-old has proven his adaptability, playing left-back 88 times and appearing at centre-half on 70 occasions.

“Liverpool would like that versatility and I wouldn’t fully rule out them dipping back into that market this summer or next in terms of Jorrel Hato at Ajax,” Steele said.

“Virgil van Dijk is a huge fan of Hato, really likes the look of him. From what I’ve been told by good sources in Holland, he absolutely adores Hato.

“[He] thinks he’s the best youngster to come out of Holland in a defensive sense in some years, so that is one to keep an eye on definitely maybe this summer, maybe next.”

It is thought that Hato would cost about £40 million and Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested.



Castello Lukeba “could be one to watch”

Castello Lukeba is another young defender to have been linked to Liverpool, RMC Sport reporting last Autumn that the Reds had been “interested in him for several months.”

Steele has added to that claim about the 22-year-old, saying: “Lukeba at Leipzig, another young defender, could be one to watch. I think it’s clear Liverpool have kept an eye on him.

“I’ve been told Liverpool have had scouts at many RB Leipzig games this season. He could be one to watch in terms of Liverpool trying to get the best young defenders on the market.”