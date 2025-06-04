With international duty back underway for the final time this season, Virgil van Dijk and Jeremie Frimpong‘s first interaction as Liverpool teammates was caught on camera.

The domestic season may be over but there are still a couple of games left for international players to navigate before they can look ahead to a break over the summer.

Liverpool saw 19 players called up to represent their country in June, and that includes the Dutch quartet of Van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and new signing Frimpong.

They take on Finland and Malta in qualifiers for next year’s World Cup and reported for duty on Tuesday, nine days on from the trophy parade through the city.

With the cameras rolling for the squad’s return to the Netherlands camp in Zeist, Van Dijk’s first interaction with Frimpong as Liverpool teammates was captured.

Virgil greeting Frimpong at the Netherlands camp Little brother ? pic.twitter.com/KBQdB9BT2B — ^ (@teaandchips) June 3, 2025

A big hug was shared but the first thing anyone will notice is the substantial height difference, with Van Dijk a 6’5″ giant and Frimpong measuring 5’8″.

The duo have shared the pitch nine times at international level but will become more closely acquainted after Liverpool triggered Frimpong’s release clause at Bayer Leverkusen.

There will be a lot of eyes on Frimpong from a Liverpool perspective in the final two international games of the season, but the only priority is he and his new club teammates emerge unscathed.

Arne Slot‘s side will report back for pre-season on July 8, six weeks after their final game of the domestic season, with trips to Hong Kong and Japan already confirmed.

Liverpool will hope to have the majority of their summer business concluded by then having already secured Frimpong’s signature amid finalising deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.