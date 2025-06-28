Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are key pillars of Liverpool’s squad and the example they continue to set with their actions on the pitch has proved inspirational to Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool are not short on leaders in their squad, with several international captains and experienced figures across all departments.

Van Dijk wears the armband while Salah is a member of the leadership group, though many expect him to take on the vice-captain role from the summer after it was vacated at the end of the season.

It would be long overdue for a player who has helped set the example at Anfield, on and off the pitch.

And while Elliott may not be around to witness the promotion, he has been inspired by Liverpool’s veterans when it comes to leading through action rather than just words.

“At so many moments throughout the season the likes of Mohamed Salah has had to score important goals, winning goals,” Elliott told reporters, including the Mail.

“Towards the end of the season, Van Dijk came up and scored a header in the 90th minute.

“I think things like that, to not give up, to keep going to the final whistle and take these opportunities, I think that’s leadership.

“You can speak as much as you want on the pitch, you can say whatever, but at the end of the day when the moment comes and you need to show up, and you need to, for example, in my situation, score a goal.

“It’s about how you take that, and those opportunities are vital.”

Elliott’s words are reminiscent of how many would speak about Steven Gerrard‘s leadership style during a period in Liverpool’s history where he often had to drag his team over the line.

It is not quite the same scenario for Van Dijk and Salah but their new contracts are a reflection of the important role they play and will continue to play in the pursuit of silverware.

With a host of changes to the squad throughout the summer, the example they set will continue to be paramount to the club’s success before the inevitable day arrives when they have to hand over the baton.

As for Elliott, he is courting interest from the Premier League and Leipzig and has elevated his status by helping to lead England to the final of the U21 Euros.