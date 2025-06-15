Virgil van Dijk has posted a salient message on social media, making it clear what a “privilege” it is to play for Liverpool.

The Dutchman added to his legendary status at Anfield last month, captaining the Reds to the Premier League title.

Van Dijk is now a two-time English champion, as well as a Champions League winner, and he has been a fantastic skipper since replacing Jordan Henderson in 2023.

The 33-year-old made sure he basked in every moment of Liverpool’s title-winning celebrations, and he is still on a high after them.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Van Dijk called it an “absolute privilege” to play for the Reds, sharing some great photos from the past month.

“Almost forgot that this was the whole point,” Van Dijk wrote.

“It’s an absolute privilege to play for you Reds!

“Thanks to each one of you that helped making this season so special.”

It is a timely reminder that trophies mean everything to a player, allowing them to create special memories rather than focus on becoming a brand!

A true modern Liverpool icon

Along with Mohamed Salah, Van Dijk is the poster boy of this great era at Liverpool, following so much success under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

The Reds couldn’t have a better captain, both in terms of his leadership on the pitch and the way in which he ‘gets’ the club off the field.

Van Dijk’s new contract was a huge moment in Liverpool’s season, with the centre-back staying until 2027, and he will continue to be arguably the first name on Slot’s team sheet.

Granted, he will be 34 by the time next season gets underway, but his imperious 2024/25 campaign showed that there are no signs of his pace and influence dwindling.

At this point, Van Dijk is not only Liverpool’s greatest centre-back, but also among the best in any team from any generation.

Hopefully, he will once again lead his side to Premier League glory in 2025/26 and also lift the Champions League trophy for the first time as captain.

As long as Van Dijk is fit and firing, anything feels possible for Liverpool.