Liverpool have confirmed goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros‘ loan move to Ajax, with the Czech reuniting with John Heitinga for a campaign in the Eredivisie.

Jaros will spend the 2025/26 season as first-choice goalkeeper at Ajax, joining the Amsterdam club after a change in the dugout this summer.

Heitinga took over as head coach at the end of May, vacating his role as assistant at Liverpool, and that has prompted the Reds’ third-choice stopper to join.

Jaros has signed a new long-term contract before sealing his transfer.

The Czechia international makes the move to the Eredivisie after Ajax’s title collapse at the very end of last season, when they saw PSV Eindhoven overtake them to become champions.

He is due to be installed as No. 1, with 41-year-old Remko Pasveer set to be demoted to the role of experienced backup.

Jaros made his Liverpool first-team debut last season after a double-winning spell with Sturm Graz in Austria in 2023/24, but turning 24 next month is in need of regular starting football.

Joining Ajax gives him the opportunity to establish himself as a starter in a top-level European league as well as in the Champions League.

His move comes as part of a major rejig of Liverpool’s goalkeeping options behind first choice Alisson, with Caoimhin Kelleher also having left to join Brentford on a permanent £18 million deal.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to arrival as new second choice while academy graduate Harvey Davies is expected to fill the role of third choice in Jaros’ absence.

Liverpool have also signed Hungarian youngster Armin Pecsi, brought in from Puskas Akademia for £1.5 million, and he is likely to be given exposure along with the highly rated Kornel Misciur.

What the future holds for Jaros beyond his time at Ajax remains to be seen, but it could be that he heads elsewhere to become a long-term No. 1 next summer.

For now, though, those within the club will be watching closely as he tests himself and continues his development in the Netherlands.

Good luck, Vit!