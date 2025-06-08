Liverpool’s Vitezslav Jaros is at a crossroads in his young career and reports have now surfaced linking the goalkeeper with John Heitinga‘s new club.

Jaros made his first-team debut in 2024/25 and recent reports claimed he had agreed a new deal at Anfield as a reward for his efforts and development.

But after a season as third-choice goalkeeper behind Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher, the expectation is that he will be handed the chance at regular opportunities with a loan this summer.

Jaros has already enjoyed four previous loan spells and now Dutch outlet Voetbal International has reported ‘concrete’ interest from Ajax for the 23-year-old.

Ajax, of course, is now led by Arne Slot‘s former assistant coach, Heitinga, and it is said that they are interested in a loan deal.

Liverpool’s demands, however, are described as “too high” at the moment and thus Ajax are said to have several options for their next goalkeeper.

Jaros is being “seriously considered” and would have the prospect of “becoming the first goalkeeper,” which will appeal to the player and Liverpool for his continued development.

Lille are also named as interest suitors for the 23-year-old, who made his debut off the bench at Crystal Palace in October before starting in the 3-2 win over Brighton in the League Cup.

Why a move makes sense for Jaros

Liverpool continue to invest heavily in their goalkeeping department, with Giorgi Mamardashvili to arrive from Valencia and the recent signing of 20-year-old Armin Pecsi.

With Caoimhin Kelleher having departed for Brentford on a permanent deal, it would make sense for Jaros to push for first-team football elsewhere having filled the role of No. 3 this season.

He needs to continue his development and a loan at Ajax would represent a valuable opportunity under Heitinga after just 101 minutes at club level over the last year.

Liverpool will not be in a rush but any player anticipating a move this summer will be eager to have it wrapped up ahead of their new club’s return for pre-season.