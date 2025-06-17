Wataru Endo has reiterated his intention to stay at Liverpool next season, even if “the club tells me to leave,” insisting he can earn a bigger role in the team.

Endo was considered an early candidate for a summer transfer but last month the experienced midfielder dismissed claims he was looking for an exit.

Speaking to Japanese broadcaster ABEMA at the end of May, the 32-year-old said he “wouldn’t throw it away” for a move elsewhere.

And during a Q&A at a live event for his ‘Monthly Endo Wataru’ platform, he was again asked if he would be leaving Liverpool.

“I told you I’m staying!” he replied, per Soccer Digest.

“If the club tells me to leave…no, I’m staying. I have a contract. It’s up to me to make the final decision. Basically, I’m staying, for now.”

That comes despite his limited minutes in a first campaign under Arne Slot, albeit in an important role now described as a ‘closer’, coming on late into games to hold onto a result.

As he continued his interview in front of fans in his hometown of Kanagawa, Endo discussed that responsibility and outlined his belief that he can earn more game time next season.

“People started calling me a ‘closer’, but I don’t think people would call me that if I’d come on in the last 10 or 15 minutes of a game and conceded goals every time,” the No. 3 explained.

“The ‘closer’ position is one I finally won in the situation I was placed in.

“I’ve been called a ‘closer’ as a result of fulfilling the role I was given, so it means that I’ve found my purpose this season.

“If I can show that Endo can be a ‘closer’, and that he can play even as a starter, from next season onwards, there won’t be any problem.

“I think there’s a high possibility that I’ll be able to play in various positions in the future, so I think I can carry that over to the next stage.”

With Harvey Elliott expected to depart along with Tyler Morton, Stefan Bajcetic and, at least on loan, James McConnell, it would come as no surprise if Liverpool had no plans to sell Endo.

That is magnified by a possible exit for Andy Robertson, as though the Scot is likely to lose his place as first-choice left-back next season he would still be one of the biggest influences in the dressing room.

Endo is among the most experienced players in the squad and his ability to embrace a bit-part role will be cherished by Slot – who can again count on his most consistent squad player next time out.