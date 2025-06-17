As the only natural defensive midfielder in the squad, Wataru Endo might have been expected to appear more often than he did during the 2024/25 season, but despite limited minutes, he still had an important role to play.

For a player who started just one league game all season, it might seem strange for Endo’s season review to be almost entirely positive.

In his own, small way, though, he has been a key part of the Liverpool squad that became champions with four games to spare.

His air of modesty that supporters find endearing, coupled with an ability to do the basics excellently, has contributed to him becoming somewhat of a cult hero on Merseyside.

WATARU ENDO, 2024/25 Started: 7 (All competitions)

On as a substitute: 25

Unused sub: 23

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Overall Season Rating: 7

Falling out of favour

Endo played a total of 2,848 minutes in the 2023/24 season under Jurgen Klopp, including 20 starts and 1,720 minutes in the Premier League.

This dropped dramatically in 2024/25, to 865 minutes in all competitions and just 260 minutes in the league under new head coach Arne Slot.

Endo racked up more minutes from four appearances in the League Cup than he did from 20 appearances in the Premier League. He also started both FA Cup games, including the disappointing defeat to Plymouth.

His only start in the league came against Chelsea with the title already won, and his only start in the Champions League came in the final match of the league phase, against PSV, when Liverpool’s qualification for the knockout stages was already secured.

This is even more surprising when you consider he’s the only natural defensive midfielder at the club and there were moments towards the end of the season when it looked like some of the midfield regulars were running on empty.

Even though Ryan Gravenberch did a great job in the role, especially in the first part of the season, there was still a clear need for at least a rotation option in the No. 6 position.

Despite not playing anywhere near the amount of minutes he would have expected, and not being used when his inclusion seemed an obvious move in order to give others a rest, he did play a small but very useful role.

Liverpool’s closer

The lack of starts in the Premier League and Champions League suggested that Slot didn’t trust Endo as part of a starting XI that could get the job done, but at the same time, there was a different kind of trust.

Endo regularly came on late, sometimes very late, in games to help see the result out. Some of these cameos were with the game already won, but at other times, there was still an element of jeopardy and a chance the other team could nick an equaliser.

You don’t bring on a player you don’t trust in moments like that.

His role was often similar to that of a closer in baseball — a pitcher who specialises in entering a game late on to see out a win.

They never start games, but their job is to finish them with a win, while not giving the opposition a chance to get back into it.

It is for this reason that his appearances total in the league was still relatively high (20).

That he finished the season with one of the highest points per appearance totals of any Liverpool player (2.50) suggests he performed the job of a closer pretty well, especially when you consider the regular starter with the highest points per game was Alexis Mac Allister with 2.34.

Praise from Slot

The Liverpool manager regularly singled Endo out for praise in his press conferences.

Sometimes this was because there were questions directly about Endo from Japanese media, but on other occasions he did so without being prompted.

“I think Wata has been really useful for us this season,” Slot said of Endo after a game against Wolves in February.

“It’s not always a matter of how many minutes you play – you can be very important in two minutes, and you can be less important in 90 minutes.

“What makes Wata special, in my opinion, is every time we have to rely on him – if it’s five, 10, 20 or 25 minutes – he shows up.”

After a game against Newcastle in the same month, Slot reiterated Endo’s importance and professionalism: “I appreciate him a lot as a football player but also as a human being because no matter how many minutes the team needs him [for], he always shows up.

“The reason why he always shows up, and that is what makes him special — and I’ve said it a few times before – is players, and I have worked with many that were in a similar situation like him, don’t always find the energy to train well the day after a game when they didn’t have playing time or two days after a game.

“But it doesn’t matter which day of the week it is or if he has played, he always gives his best in every training session and, as a result of that, every time the team needs him he shows up.”

Versatility and media praise

Another aspect of Endo’s importance was versatility. He played 229 of his 860 minutes at centre-back, and put in one of his best performances of the season in a libero-like role in the League Cup against Southampton.

Wataru Endo touches (101 in total) for Liverpool v Southampton. Attacking from right to left. ?? https://t.co/Hy5MMOvN8P pic.twitter.com/mLqnFfaRqy — James Nalton (@JDNalton) December 19, 2024

The stats emerging from his various cameos also created a stir on social media, as he regularly posted impressive numbers from a small number of minutes.

The radar below shows adeptness in passing, tackling, and intercepting — the main traits you need from a midfielder who comes on to help see out a game.

It is this reliability and teamwork that Endo’s 2024/25 season will be remembered for, and fondly remembered at that.

Best moment: His performance as a centre-back against Southampton in the League Cup.

Worst moment: Being part of the Plymouth defeat in the FA Cup.

Role next season: A similar role but surely more minutes.

