Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo is already looking ahead to further success at the club, following a “very special” Premier League title win.

The Japanese has become a popular figure since arriving in the summer of 2023, despite limited minutes as a squad player.

Endo has so often used his experience effectively from the substitutes’ bench, helping Liverpool see out matches in 2024/25 and making 19 Premier League cameos.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Endo said he wants further success with the Reds, looking ahead to more trophy wins.

“It’s a very special thing [to be at Liverpool], in my opinion,” Endo said.

“I felt already the pressure to wear the shirt because I understand just how this club is big in the world.

“When I joined Liverpool, that [winning the league] was my goal, to be honest. I really wanted to win a Premier League title.

“I’m so proud of myself and we have the chance to achieve a lot of things so I’m also already moving forward.”

Endo also picked out his favourite game for Liverpool last season, selecting a second-half cameo at home to Wolves because of the influence he enjoyed.

“If I say one game, it’s against Wolves [at Anfield in February] I think,” he added.

“It was an important game, and I came on for the last 15 minutes like always and I think I played well, and the fans chose me as the Player of the Match.

“I was very surprised because I played only 20 minutes or so, but they chose me.

“That game, I feel our supporters they [support] not only our starting XI but also the bench. Everyone is very important for the team. I think the feeling the fans had [is] that everyone is important.

“That game was a really important game and for me a good moment.”

A gem of a squad player for Liverpool

If Endo is happy with his current squad status at Liverpool, the club shouldn’t entertain the idea of selling him.

The 32-year-old’s current deal runs until the summer of 2027, so allowing him to leave on a free transfer in two years arguably makes the most sense.

Moving him on next year is also a logical option, though, should Liverpool want to receive a fee.

Endo is exactly the type of player that all trophy-winning teams need, being willing to play a bit-part role and bringing a winning mentality to the dressing room.

His arrival at Liverpool a couple of summers ago was a surprise at the time, but his signing has been such a shrewd one, and Arne Slot will value him greatly.