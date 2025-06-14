Andy Robertson is a target for Atletico Madrid as Liverpool head towards a big change at left-back, and the Scot may have already hinted at his departure.

It is now widely reported, including from sources on Merseyside, that Atletico see Robertson as their priority target in strengthening at left-back this summer.

That comes with the 31-year-old entering the final year of his contract at Liverpool and the club in talks to sign Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez, who is 10 years his junior.

While links with Atletico seem to have come out of the blue, Robertson’s comments on his future in recent months may have indicated a change is on the cards.

March 20: “I’ll always back myself”

Responding to links with a number of left-backs, and namely Kerkez, during a press conference on Scotland duty, Robertson insisted he was up for the challenge:

“Look, that’s part and parcel of it. You play for one of the biggest clubs in the world and I’ve been very lucky, but I wouldn’t put it down to luck. “I look back on these eight years that I’ve had there as the starting left-back at one of the best clubs in the world for that long, and that’s something I’m very proud of. “Your time comes and I don’t think it’s my time yet, but whatever happens with the club, whether we do bring someone in, or we don’t, then so be it. I’ll always back myself.”

May 2: “Hopefully I can stay here for many years”

During a conversation with Jamie Carragher at Football For Change’s charity lunch, Robertson told gathered supporters that he is hopeful of “many years to come” at Liverpool:

“I’ve had eight wonderful years so far and I have a year left. I am not as young as I once was but I love this club and I have had some great memories here, so let’s see what the future holds. “I still believe I can still produce good performances and some really good performances and I think I have done that this season. “So I still think I can produce at the top level and if I can do that then that is where I belong and hopefully I can stay here for many years to come.”

May 26: “We need to see where everyone stands”

But the tone shifted when speaking after Liverpool’s final game of the season, when he appeared to hint that he could be considering his options:

“Obviously, the club are going to have a busy summer, so we need to see where everyone stands. “But it’s been a special time here, I loved my time here, it’s been eight special years, and I’ve cherished every moment I’ve played in front of these fans, especially at Anfield. “Today was special.”

June 6: “I still believe I’ve got a lot to give”

Two weeks later Robertson told BBC Scotland he was “not daft” in acknowledging Liverpool’s pursuit of Kerkez, but backed himself to compete:

“Until that is done, I’ve not even given that a second thought. I back myself. I’ve got confidence in my own ability and that drives me forward. “I’ve had eight fantastic years at Liverpool in terms of winning trophies and being a mainstay in the team, which I’m incredibly proud of. “I’m not getting any younger. I can’t change my age, but I still believe I’ve got a lot to give and that’s what I focus on. “I focus on myself – you can’t focus on other people or who you’re competing with.”

June 12: “What the future holds, I’m not sure”

Whether that was backing himself at Liverpool or simply at a high level elsewhere, Robertson then followed that up with more speculation over his future days before the Atletico interest surfaced:

“We have discussed [my future], of course we have. “We’ve had good discussions, me and the club, but what the future holds, I’m not sure. “All I know is I fly off on holiday and it’s well needed. I need a rest after a long season, and then I look forward to pre-season. That’s all my focus is. “I can’t look too far ahead, I never have done that so I’m not going to start doing that now. “I know the position I’m in, I know I’ve only got a year left. A lot’s getting spoken about it, a lot’s getting said, but my pure focus is focussing on being a dad for the next couple of weeks and enjoying that time with the kids. “Then I’ll try and come back in the best shape possible for pre-season, and then we’ll see what the future holds when those decisions come.”

Robertson has made 342 appearances since his £8 million move from Hull in 2017, scoring 11 goals and assisting 67 – the latter placing him 15th in Liverpool’s all-time top creators.