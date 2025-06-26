New Liverpool signing Milos Kerkez has revealed what “really good friend” Dominik Szoboszlai has told him about playing for the club.

The 21-year-old is officially a Reds player after completing a £40 million switch from Bournemouth, making him the club’s most expensive full-back of all time.

Kerkez will be helped by the fact that Hungary teammate Szoboszlai is already at Liverpool to ease him into his new surroundings.

• READ: Milos Kerkez reveals Richard Hughes’ impact and when he knew of Liverpool transfer

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the left-back outlined what the Reds midfielder has told him about representing the Reds.

“Just that when you come here, it’s the top of football,” Kerkez said.

“You’re going to see the people and everyone around the club – from, I don’t know, food and training and from the kitchen and everything that’s professional, the physios – that you’re going to feel a completely different level, the highest level in football.

“And obviously that I should come. So, now here I am.”

Kerkez also spoke about the special bond that he and Szoboszlai already share off the pitch, no doubt boding well for his early months at Liverpool.

“Yeah, he’s a really, really, really close, really good friend of mine, and we talk already every second or third day,” he added.

“It’s good to have a friend and it’s only going to make it easier for you, he’s going to show me around everything, so it’ll be good to have him here.”

Szoboszlai can act as a mentor to his great friend when pre-season gets underway, making it as easy as possible for him to settle in.

That said, Kerkez doesn’t appear to be the shy and retiring type, responding to calling himself a ‘crazy left-back.’

“Maybe outside of the field, a little bit more calmer. But inside is always the same for me,” Kerkez continued.

“You need to help the team to win and you need to give 110 per cent.

“That’s always, for me, the case.”

Kerkez is a fantastic signing for Liverpool, coming in at a young age and having many years ahead of him to improve under Arne Slot.

The hope is that he brings the same attributes as a young Andy Robertson when he arrived in 2017, from lung-busting runs down the left flank to a winning mentality.

If he and Szoboszlai are close now, they could become inseparable as the years pass!