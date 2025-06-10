Pepijn Lijnders has officially joined Man City as Pep Guardiola’s new No. 2, and though it has not gone down well with many fans, Liverpool hold no ill feeling.

Man City have now confirmed the appointment of Lijnders ahead of their flight to the United States to take part in the Club World Cup.

The Dutchman will serve as Guardiola’s new assistant, with former Liverpool analyst James French also joining the Manchester club as set-piece coach.

We're delighted to confirm two key appointments to @PepTeam's first team coaching set-up. Pepijn Lijnders has been appointed as assistant coach while James French joins as set-piece coach. — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 10, 2025

It comes just 16 months after Lijnders claimed he would “not assist anyone else” but Jurgen Klopp – and given he now works for one of their closest rivals, it has not been well received by Liverpool supporters.

However, The Athletic‘s James Pearce reports that Lijnders had contact with Klopp, Arne Slot and Liverpool’s ownership and received their backing.

Guardiola is claimed to have spoken to Klopp prior to his decision to approach Lijnders for the job and received “glowing feedback,” as was the case when he held discussions with Adam Lallana before Man City‘s 0-0 draw at Southampton in May.

Lijnders rang Slot “out of respect,” while he received a call from Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, who backed the move.

Gordon wanted “to wish him well and reassure him that Liverpool’s owners would always appreciate what he had done for the club and that their relationship wouldn’t change.”

The deal Lijnders has agreed with Man City is for an initial year, with an option to extend that by a further 12 months.

It is explained that the 42-year-old still has ambitions to be a head coach, despite failing in his recent venture at Salzburg, with the length of his agreement at the Etihad used as evidence of that.

Why Liverpool didn’t consider rehiring Lijnders

The fact that Lijnders has taken a job at Man City while there is an assistant role vacant on Slot’s staff at Liverpool may have raised eyebrows.

But Pearce claims the club “wouldn’t have brought [him] back” as “the dynamic wouldn’t have been right given how it works currently between Slot and his trusted No. 2, Sipke Hulshoff.”

Hulshoff has worked alongside Slot on and off for a decade, including previous spells at SC Cambuur and Feyenoord in the Netherlands, and while Liverpool are seeking a replacement for John Heitinga it is clearly not a No. 2 position.

Liverpool could instead make the move for Marino Pusic, who previously worked with Slot and Hulshoff at Feyenoord and recently left his role of head coach at Shakhtar.