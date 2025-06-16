When are the Premier League fixtures released for 2025/26?

Although the Premier League season concluded less than a month ago, we do not have long to find out Liverpool’s fixture list for the 2025/26 campaign.

Arne Slot‘s side will have a gold Premier League badge adorned on their new Adidas kits for the 2025/26 season after a debut campaign to remember under the Dutchman.

A title defence beckons after what is set to be a busy summer of transfers and a full pre-season not disrupted by an international competition.

Although celebrations continue, we are already starting to look ahead to what comes next.

When is next season’s fixture list released?

The Premier League will announce next season’s fixture list at 9am (BST) on Wednesday, June 18.

When does the season start?

The new season will get underway on the weekend of August 15/16/17, 83 clear days after the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

As for when the season concludes, that will be on Sunday, May 24.

What you should be looking out for

Although you play every team twice, home and away, there is plenty to look out for when the fixtures are released and the first for Liverpool is when they meet Man United and Everton.

The timing of those games, plus those that fall around Champions League matches, is an important detail although 2024/25 proved how no game is ‘easy’ in the Premier League.

There are three newly promoted teams that Liverpool will face in the upcoming season with Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley all returning after promotion from the Championship.

They replaced Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich who were all relegated in their first season back.

The 2025/26 season will consist of 33 weekends and five midweek match rounds.

Liverpool’s curtain raiser

Liverpool, of course, will feature in the season’s curtain raiser as they take on Crystal Palace in the Community Shield.

Kickoff is expected on Sunday, August 10 at Wembley – there is, however, currently no scheduled start time.

The Reds qualified by winning the league title while Palace earned their place by clinching the FA Cup – a party atmosphere like the final day of the season wouldn’t be so bad!