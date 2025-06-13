Florian Wirtz’s versatility is seen as a major asset for Liverpool after a record transfer was agreed with Bayer Leverkusen – but Arne Slot has one role in mind.

Wirtz will finally become a Liverpool player next week, with the 22-year-old set to undergo a medical after a £116 million deal was struck with Leverkusen.

According to Merseyside journalists the package will be worth a guaranteed £100 million with a further £16 million in add-ons, which would eclipse the £115 million Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo in 2023.

That stands as a British transfer record, underlining Liverpool’s faith in their new attacking midfielder and their desire to build on last season’s title success.

As a player capable of operating in a variety of positions in both midfield and attack there has been some debate over exactly where Wirtz fits in.

But a number of sources have now claimed Slot plans to used him in his natural role as a No. 10 – which could suggest a shift in system next season.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce, the Mail‘s Lewis Steele and the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe were among those to report information briefed from the club.

“He has already held talks with Arne Slot and the Dutch manager has outlined a vision to him over playing in the No. 10 role,” Steele wrote.

“But Liverpool acknowledge he is a versatile player who can play out wide, deeper in midfield and as a striker if needed.”

Bascombe explained that Wirtz has been “earmarked to play as a No. 10,” though added that his “versatility makes him especially attractive to Slot.”

Slot primarily used a 4-3-3 setup throughout his outstanding debut campaign as Liverpool head coach and the Dutchman described the role most often filled by Dominik Szoboszlai as a No. 10.

Wirtz could prompt a change of system

However that could more accurately be described as a hybrid between a No. 8 and a No. 10, with more responsibility off the ball as Szoboszlai freed up Mohamed Salah to provide the main threat in attack.

That could shift with Wirtz in the side, as though the German is more than willing to pitch in defensively his talents are best occupied in the final third, where he can both score and assist to a high level.

It may be that Slot moves towards a more traditional 4-2-3-1 – which many assessed as his go-to tactic at Feyenoord – or even the 4-2-2-2 he used in the 2-0 win at Man City in February.

Wirtz can still be expected to play as a left winger and perhaps even as a striker or a deeper midfielder at times, but all signs point to the club’s most expensive player ever being accommodated in his best position.