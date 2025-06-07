Who is Armin Pecsi? Liverpool’s new goalkeeper signing

Liverpool are on the verge of signing exciting young goalkeeper Armin Pecsi, so we’ve had a look at a hugely exciting prospect.

The Reds will reportedly sign the Hungarian stopper from Puskas Akademia this summer, in a potential club-record £1.5 million move for them.

Pecsi travelled to Merseyside this week and there have been advanced negotiations between Liverpool and his current club.

With Caoimhin Kelleher joining Brentford on a permanent deal, Pecsi could come in as the Reds’ third-choice goalkeeper behind Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

So who is Liverpool’s expected new signing?

A “brilliant” prospect for Liverpool

?? The best goalkeeper Hungary have had in my lifetime is Péter Gulácsi. He also spent many years at Liverpool. Now Ármin Pécsi could follow in his footsteps, and potentially learn from the likes of Alisson and Mamardashvili. This is brilliant news for Hungarian football… pic.twitter.com/MGc1OJkxcd — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) June 6, 2025

Planning for the future is essential for Liverpool, and in Pecsi, they appear to be doing just that.

The youngster has been described as a “brilliant shot-stopper” by Hungarian journalist Bence Bocsak, who added that he is “very comfortable with his feet as well.”

Such attributes no doubt appeal greatly to Arne Slot, who has to have a goalkeeper who is calm and precise in possession.

Pecsi has also been nominated for the prestigious European Golden Boy award, following his performances for both Puskas Akademia and Hungary’s Under-21s.

He already has 70 appearances to his name at senior level, including 52 for his current team, keeping 21 clean sheets overall.

Pecsi has won a total of 20 caps across three different youth age groups for his country, too.

?? Ármin Pécsi visiting Liverpool last season ? pic.twitter.com/G0JsdibZ2P — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) June 6, 2025

The promising ‘keeper has actually visited Anfield twice before, firstly in 2022 when Hungary’s U19s played their European Championship qualifying matches in the North of England, and then the following year.

It will be fascinating to see how Pecsi fares during pre-season at Liverpool when he arrives, prior to likely being given a prominent role at the academy.

With Alisson and Mamardashvili in the first-team squad on matchdays, it makes sense for him to be a key stater for the Reds’ Under-21s, continuing to develop as a player.

That’s not to say that opportunities won’t come his way, though, potentially in domestic cup competitions.

It may even be that Liverpool feel a loan move elsewhere could be beneficial, but that remains to be seen.