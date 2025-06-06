Liverpool are unlikely to reach a decision over a possible transfer for Harvey Elliott until later in the summer, with the midfielder facing other priorities.

Elliott’s future is up in the air this summer after a campaign that saw him play just 822 minutes over 28 appearances for Liverpool.

He showed his worth with five goals and three assists in that time – a goal involvement every 102.8 minutes on average – but that only highlights his need for a bigger role.

While that is likely to come elsewhere, with clubs in both England and Germany credited with an interest, any decision over a move could be delayed.

That comes with Elliott one of three Liverpool players called up to the England squad for this month’s U21 Euros in Slovakia.

Tyler Morton and Jarell Quansah are also part of Lee Carsley’s 23-man selection and will take part in group games against Czechia (June 12), Slovenia (June 15) and Germany (June 18).

If England progress to the knockout stages they could be involved in a quarter-final on June 21 or 22, with the semi-finals taking place on June 25 and the final in Bratislava on June 28.

As current holders the Young Lions will be hoping to defend their trophy, which would mean Elliott, Morton and Quansah all being away until the end of June.

While that does not entirely halt negotiations over potential moves it will likely stall any deals being finalised until those players are no longer on duty.

Morton is another player expected to leave Liverpool this summer, with a permanent exit probable, while a departure for Quansah is not ruled out either.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo towards the end of the season, Elliott gave a frank assessment of his chances of staying at the club.

“I hope that I can push on. This is my team, I am committed to them,” he explained.

“It’s just a situation that is always going to have a lot of talk, I just need to think about what is best for my future, my career and as much as I want it to be here.

“Players go through ups and downs but at the end of the day you have to come out fighting and I think it is within myself to make it happen.

“So hopefully I can stay here for the rest of my career.”

With Liverpool set to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz for a British record fee, Elliott’s chances of an increased role may only decrease.