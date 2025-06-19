Why Liverpool hold all the cards in summer of elite No. 9 transfers

When he made the £85 million move to Liverpool in 2022 at the behest of Jurgen Klopp, Darwin Nunez was slated to be the most important cog in a necessary rebuild.

Three years on, that has patently failed. Despite his memorable moments, a rate of 40 goals and 22 assists in 143 games far from justifies the strange decision to move away from the Roberto Firmino mould towards a traditional No. 9.

Nunez will be just as important this summer, however, only in a very different way.

Liverpool are set to cut ties with their maverick centre-forward with Napoli, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid among his suitors along with the money-movers in Saudi Arabia, and when his transfer goes through it could begin a domino effect.

There is little doubt that a replacement is needed, and those working within the halls of the AXA Training Centre and in Fenway Sports Group’s offices in London and Boston are assessing a number of options to add to Arne Slot‘s squad.

But after a hectic start to the transfer window has seen a club-record deal for Florian Wirtz prioritised along with the addition of full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, there is also a sense that Liverpool will need to balance the books.

That is not the say the money isn’t there to spend, as ongoing success and a lengthy period of low-key business has allowed FSG to bankroll a regeneration of the squad in Slot’s image.

However shifting Nunez is essential before Liverpool bring in a player to inherit his No. 9 shirt.

The Darwin money and a domino effect

It stands to reason that any funds brought in from selling the Uruguayan will influence the level of spending available for a new striker, not only in the overall transfer fee but the way in which a deal is structured.

There could be bigger finances on offer in the Saudi Pro League, but it has already been communicated that Nunez would prefer to stay in Europe, and namely Spain or Italy, which would require a more complicated negotiation.

Liverpool would clearly not countenance a loan-to-buy agreement as clubs in Serie A often prefer, but there may need to be more flexibility in terms of price and payments.

Recouping their entire £85 million spend seems out of the question, with a valuation closer to £50 million more realistic and reasonable.

That would only add to figures available to Richard Hughes in his work supported by Michael Edwards and in consultation with Slot, and once that is secured it could then allow Liverpool to move into the market.

A lack of movement when it comes to high-profile No. 9s is unlikely to be a coincidence: selling clubs will be biding their time to maximise value, buying clubs will be awaiting clarity over potential deals and players will be holding out for their preferred moves.

There is a feeling that at least one of those strikers slated for a big move this summer is waiting for Liverpool to make their decision.

Ekitike or Isak?

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike is attracting interest not only from Liverpool but also Man United and Chelsea, with certain sources speculating that his preferred destination is Anfield – therefore delaying any commitment elsewhere.

But there is also a feeling that Ekitike may not be the No. 1 choice for the likes of Hughes and Slot – particularly as Frankfurt hold firm with a €100 million asking price – with it widely reported that Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak would be their ideal candidate.

The situation around Isak is particularly difficult: not only have Newcastle strengthened their hand by qualifying for the Champions League but the Swede is still contracted to 2028 and they are resolved to keep him if possible.

A price tag of £150 million has been mooted, if Newcastle will sell at all, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are willing or able to break their transfer record with two £100 million-plus deals in one summer.

Speculation over Isak’s future has not gone away, though, which suggests the player himself is keeping his options open and could ultimately push for a transfer.

Perhaps that is where Nunez’s future comes in, as the first domino to topple before the rest tumble in a neat No. 9 shape.

Similar could be said of Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez – whose future is yet to be conclusively determined – or even Napoli’s Victor Osimhen; both said to be of interest to Liverpool and whose names could come up in negotiations for Nunez.

Liverpool will be kingmakers

In transfer windows gone by Liverpool may have been considered one of the also-rans in this saga, but a 20th league title, a revamp in structure and a bold, new approach under Slot has clearly shifted the dynamic.

The power is back in the hands of those on Merseyside, emboldened by their ability to fend off Bayern Munich and Man City to sign Wirtz, and they may rightly be positioned as kingmakers in the No. 9 market.

Nunez appears at the heart of this, and Liverpool may consider themselves fortunate that a player who has consistently flattered to deceive is attracting the scale of interest he is.

Liverpool have earned a reputation as opportunistic, rather than foolhardy, and their confidence in holding out for the right player is receiving increasing levels of praise – and that would be no different in selling Nunez first before advancing on their ideal No. 9.

Whether that is Isak, Ekitike, Alvarez or another striker altogether, it seems as though the landscape is now reliant on Liverpool’s least reliable attacker.