It is a peculiar feat to score on all seven days of the week for one football club, and only 15 players have completed the set for Liverpool throughout their careers.

The flexibility of the football schedule, more so in the modern era, opens the door for new records to emerge as cup competitions embrace midweek action while the league is predominantly on weekends.

Goalscorers, therefore, have an increased chance of celebrating on any day of the week, but that does not make completing the set an easy task. It is why only 15 players have managed it in club history.

Only two still play for the club, with the full list as follows:

Virgil van Dijk was the latest to be added, completing the set after scoring on a Thursday against Tottenham in the League Cup semi-final last season.

Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi and Sadio Mane, meanwhile, all added their names to the list in the 2019/20 title-winning campaign, not long after James Milner (2018/19).

Roberto Firmino, on the other hand, narrowly missed out on joining the exclusive group having left the club only needing to score on a Monday.

It is no surprise to see Liverpool’s record goalscorer Ian Rush feature having scored 346 goals across 660 appearances – figures that significantly boosted his chances of scoring every day of the week!

Milner’s strike rate, however, is particularly impressive as he scored the fewest goals of anyone on the list across his career (26) and yet still managed to tick off all seven days in four seasons.

As for current players with the potential to join the abovementioned group, Luis Diaz only needs to score on a Friday – a day on which Liverpool kick off their season – and Cody Gakpo requires goals on a Tuesday and Friday.