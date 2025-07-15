15 photos as Liverpool squad arrives and greets Hong Kong fans

Liverpool have touched down in Hong Kong as their pre-season tour gets underway, with fans having lined up to greet the squad on their arrival at their hotel.

Arne Slot and his 29-man squad departed for Hong Kong on Sunday evening, making the 12-hour flight ahead of their friendly against AC Milan on Saturday.

Upon their arrival at the Rosewood Hotel, the team were greeted by excited fans who had lined up in anticipation of being the first to greet them.

Virgil van Dijk was generous with his time as the team disembarked their team bus, signing autographs and taking pictures for those who had waited patiently.

There was a mix of attire among the squad, though they will soon discover, or be reminded, that at this time of the year Hong Kong experiences hot and humid weather with heavy showers and monsoon rain.

Arne Slot himself was wearing a jacket and long sweatpants as he disembarked the bus – don’t think we will be seeing much of that in the days to come!

After quickly settling in, the team then went on a walk along Victoria Harbour, keeping active after their long flight as they interacted with the locals – and Arne had ditched the jacket!

The Reds were last in Hong Kong in 2017, but this time they will be playing at the new Kai Tak Stadium in Kowloon, which is located on the site of the region’s former airport.

The team’s hotel is a short drive away, but their time in Hong Kong will also include commercial obligations alongside training and their preparations for the season ahead.

Not long after their arrival on the other side of the world, Liverpool reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for Hugo Ekitike, with the deal worth an initial £69 million with a further £10 million in add-ons.

He will undergo his medical on Tuesday and be expected to join his new teammates in Hong Kong.

After Liverpool’s time in Hong Kong, they will fly to Japan as they face Yokohama in a friendly next Wednesday before returning to Merseyside for their Anfield double-header on August 4.

Liverpool’s 29-man pre-season squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Mamardashvili, Woodman, Pecsi, Misciur

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Frimpong, Kerkez, Robertson, Tsimikas, Stephenson

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Nyoni, Morton, Elliott, Mac Allister

Forwards: Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Doak, Ngumoha