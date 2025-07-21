➔ SUPPORT US
21 photos from Liverpool’s Hong Kong friendly, ft. Diogo Jota mosaic

Liverpool’s support in Hong Kong came out in force as almost 50,000 watched the Reds lose 4-2 against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium.

A brilliant curler from Dominik Szoboszlai and an accurate header from Gody Gakpo weren’t enough to beat Milan, with Arne Slot‘s side conceding four on the break in their third pre-season friendly.

Having beaten Preston at Deepdale and Stoke at the AXA Training Centre, Liverpool went into their third pre-season game without Hugo Ekitike, Joe Gomez, Luis Diaz, Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez for various reasons.

However, starting his first match in front of fans was Florian Wirtz, who looked right at home in a Liverpool red.

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong (L) and Hugo Ekitike before the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's (L-R) Luis Díaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Núñez before the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Before the football got underway, there was a show of Hong Kong culture proceeded by supporters paying their respects to Diogo Jota.

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: A Chinese dragon before the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's non-executive director Kenny Dalglish lays a wreath in memory of Diogo Jota before the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool supporters pay tribute to Diogo Jota during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Players line-up during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, wearing a number 20 badge to pay tribute tp Diogo Jota, during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On the pitch, Liverpool looked generally assured in possession but conceded first, Rafael Leao blasting past Alisson.

Szoboszlai soon levelled, however, with an excellent curling finish from the edge of the box, bringing the scoreline back to 1-1, which is how it remained until half time.

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool players line-up for a team group photograph before the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: AC Milan's Christian Pulisic (L) is challenged by Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's Florian Wirtz during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai scores his side's first equalising goal during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring his side's first equalising goal during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring his side's first equalising goal during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's Florian Wirtz during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's Milos Kerkez during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo sees his shot go wide during the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Apparently AC Milan won a trophy, the Standard Chartered Trophy in fact, as a result of their victory.

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: AC Milan celebrate winning the Standard Chartered Trophy after the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match between Liverpool and AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Saturday, July 26, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season match against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Day Six of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Next stop, Tokyo to face local side Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday.

