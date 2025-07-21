Liverpool’s support in Hong Kong came out in force as almost 50,000 watched the Reds lose 4-2 against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium.

A brilliant curler from Dominik Szoboszlai and an accurate header from Gody Gakpo weren’t enough to beat Milan, with Arne Slot‘s side conceding four on the break in their third pre-season friendly.

Having beaten Preston at Deepdale and Stoke at the AXA Training Centre, Liverpool went into their third pre-season game without Hugo Ekitike, Joe Gomez, Luis Diaz, Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez for various reasons.

However, starting his first match in front of fans was Florian Wirtz, who looked right at home in a Liverpool red.

Before the football got underway, there was a show of Hong Kong culture proceeded by supporters paying their respects to Diogo Jota.

On the pitch, Liverpool looked generally assured in possession but conceded first, Rafael Leao blasting past Alisson.

Szoboszlai soon levelled, however, with an excellent curling finish from the edge of the box, bringing the scoreline back to 1-1, which is how it remained until half time.

Apparently AC Milan won a trophy, the Standard Chartered Trophy in fact, as a result of their victory.

Next stop, Tokyo to face local side Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday.