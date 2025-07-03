Several names have been linked with replacing Luis Diaz at Liverpool this summer, on a day that also saw a deal agreed for Hugo Ekitike.

Diaz’s Reds future in still in doubt, ahead of an imminent improved offer from Bayern Munich.

A replacement will need to come in if the Colombian does depart, with journalist Ben Jacobs telling Give Me Sport that Anthony Gordon and Rodrygo are “two names appreciated” by Liverpool, “albeit without significant movement on either.”

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has name-checked Lyon winger Malick Fofana as an “interesting” option for the Premier League champions.

Rodrygo surely stands out as the most exciting Diaz successor, given his status as a world-class forward, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for Liverpool’s No. 7.

• Liverpool have agreed a deal worth £79 million with Eintracht Frankfurt for the signing of Ekitike. Exciting times!

• Ekitike will now fly in for a medical at Liverpool before joining his new teammates on their pre-season tour of Asia.

• Alexander Isak’s agent may have opened the door regarding a move away from Newcastle this summer, as suggestions grow that his “head has been turned.”

• A separate report claims that Isak has been “unsettled” by the interest in him, but a St James’ Park stay still feels most likely.

• James McConnell’s absence from Liverpool’s pre-season tour has been explained, with the youngster closing in on a new Reds deal ahead of a potential loan move.

• Rangers are reportedly progressing in talks to sign £10 million-rated Liverpool left-back Owen Beck on a permanent deal this summer (Dave OCKop)

More from This Is Anfield This is Anfield have spoken exclusively to former Anfield stadium announcer George Sephton about his memorable career, including his hope that Liverpool continue some of his traditions: “I do hope that they keep up some of my traditions. “I’d like to think I’ve kept the dignity of the club all these years. I know I used to get lots and lots of mail from people who go to away matches who say, ‘Liverpool, we get variations on the music, we get the calm voice’. “You go to the Emirates now or wherever, and you’ve got somebody who thinks he’s running a nightclub somewhere. I do hope that’s not going to change.” READ: How 54-year Anfield career ‘kept Liverpool’s dignity’ – George Sephton explains exit

• Tottenham are said to retain an interest in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, but Liverpool are still the front-runners to sign him (Telegraph)

• Man United attacker Marcus Rashford is reportedly set to complete a season-long loan move to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants having the option to sign him permanently next summer (BBC Sport)

• Mikel Arteta says he is “100 percent” sure Arsenal followed the right processes when dealing with former midfielder Thomas Partey while he was under police investigation (BBC Sport)

• Man United are said to be “targeting” RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with Chelsea‘s Nicolas Jackson also getting a mention (Florian Plettenberg, Sky Germany)