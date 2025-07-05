There’s plenty to look out for ahead of Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies, from new signings to tactical tweaks.

Arne Slot‘s Premier League champions are back in action on Sunday afternoon, making the trip to Preston (3pm BST).

After that comes a trip to Asia for friendlies against AC Milan and Japanese side Yokohoma F. Marinos, before an Anfield double-header against Athletic Club to warm up for the Community Shield.

It stands to be a busy and emotional stretch for Slot and his players and it could give a welcome insight into what to expect from Liverpool in 2025/26.

Here are five things to look out for this pre-season.

Tributes to Diogo Jota

The devastating passing of Diogo Jota still feels hard to comprehend.

The No. 20 will never be forgotten and we will see lots of tributes to the Portuguese forward throughout pre-season.

A series of murals dedicated to Jota are already underway around Anfield, and Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan has revealed that there are “lots of ideas” to honour the striker in the long term.

Starting at Preston this weekend, expect to see banners and tributes to Jota in the stands and on the pitch, as supporters and players alike remember a hugely popular figure. Jota’s song will be sung throughout.

Nothing feels more important during pre-season than honouring Jota and showing his family how cherished he was, and will always be.

How will Florian Wirtz be used?

There is much excitement about seeing Florian Wirtz in a Liverpool shirt, following the German’s record-breaking move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old is generally at his best in a No. 10 role, so it is presumed that Slot will use him that way.

That said, Wirtz can also excel on the left-hand side of the attack, or even as a false nine, and his versatility can be a great weapon.

If Liverpool fail to sign a new striker such as Alexander Isak or Hugo Ekitike this summer, could Wirtz be the solution in a Roberto Firmino-esque role?

The German is one of the world’s best attacking players, both in and out of possession, and it will be fascinating to see the position he is given during pre-season.

Mind, often in pre-season it’s about getting the most players the minutes required, so positions won’t always be an indicator of intentions but often due to who is available.

Potential tactical changes

Liverpool won the Premier League title largely using a 4-3-3 formation, with Dominik Szoboszlai as the No. 10.

Slot has the chance to freshen things up in pre-season and try other systems, with the addition of Wirtz possibly swaying his thinking.

The Germany international and Szoboszlai could be used as two No. 10s with no striker at all, sandwiched in between Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo.

Szoboszlai may be deployed as a No. 8, though, allowing him to shine in more of a box-to-box role.

Meanwhile, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez will be flying full-backs, which may heighten the need to use Ryan Gravenberch in a more disciplined way alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

The beauty of this Liverpool squad is that it is defined by its versatility, allowing Slot to try out 4-2-3-1, 4-2-2-2 and 4-2-4 formations among others.

New Adidas kits – finally!

Football fans love a new kit and Liverpool will be donning their latest strip during some of pre-season.

That won’t be until August, however, due to their deal with Nike not expiring until the end of July.

Liverpool supporters’ first chance to see the players in their fresh Adidas kits will be on August 4 when they host Athletic Club in two back-to-back friendlies.

It could be that the home kit is worn in one and the away kit gets its debut in the other.

A chance for youngsters to shine

While new signings and current big-name stars will catch the eye in pre-season, it is also a big period for several Liverpool youngsters.

The likes of James McConnell, Ben Doak and Jayden Danns will be trying to show Slot that they can be an important part of his squad in 2025/26.

Doak is the subject of interest from various teams, including Everton, but a strong summer could see him retained, especially if Federico Chiesa departs.

Danns has suffered badly with injury problems, and could be loaned out again along with McConnell, but he will know that a goal-laden pre-season will do his chances no harm.

Having a nucleus of young players involved is always important for Liverpool, but Slot is ruthless and will only play them if they prove their worth.

Look out for Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni and perhaps even new goalkeeper signing Armin Pecsi as part of the wider squad.