Alan Shearer branded Newcastle “ridiculous” for attempts to explain Alexander Isak’s absence from their pre-season tour before his exit plea emerged.

When announcing their 30-man squad for friendlies in Singapore and South Korea on Thursday morning, Newcastle claimed Isak’s omission was due to injury.

But hours after that official update it was revealed that the Swedish striker had requested not to travel after informing the club he wishes to leave this summer.

Liverpool are now reported to be preparing a formal approach after making it clear earlier this month that they are willing to break the British transfer record to sign Isak.

While Newcastle‘s stance remains that Isak did not travel due to injury, Shearer was left baffled at the thought “people wouldn’t see through that.”

“It’s ridiculous what Newcastle put out to say he wasn’t on the trip because of a slight thigh injury,” the former Newcastle player and manager said per BBC Sport.

“If they thought people wouldn’t see through that…it was disappointing.

“They should have just told the truth straight away. I understand it’s a very difficult situation for them, but it is what it is.”

It comes during a frustrating transfer window for Newcastle who, despite qualifying for the Champions League, have only managed to sign winger Anthony Elanga so far and been unsuccessful in their pursuit of other key targets.

One of those was Hugo Ekitike, who instead joined Liverpool, while primary goalkeeper target James Trafford is now closing in on a move to Man City instead.

Isak’s departure would only worsen the situation, and though Shearer is still hopeful his fellow centre-forward can be convinced to stay, he spoke with a resignation.

“Eddie Howe has to use all his persuasive powers to do what he can and try to make him stay at least one more year,” he continued.

“If that can’t happen then it is what it is.

“You have to get the very best deal for the football club and if someone is prepared to pay north of £150 million, and if he really, really wants to go, you can’t step in his way.”

While Liverpool are still capable of signing Isak while remaining compliant with the Premier League‘s profit and sustainability rules, any move could be funded by upcoming sales.

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz could leave for Al-Hilal and Bayern Munich for a combined £125 million, while the likes of Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak and Tyler Morton should also move on.