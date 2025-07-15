Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sees contract terminated early in Turkey

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has had his contract at Besiktas terminated early, according to reports in Turkey.

Liverpool’s former No. 21 made the switch to Besiktas after his six-year spell at Anfield came to an end in 2023, since making 50 appearances and lifting the Turkish Cup and Super Cup.

The 31-year-old’s contract ran until next summer, but Turkish outlet Yeni Safak have reported that they have torn up his deal and paid him a termination fee of €1.4 million (£12.1m).

Oxlade-Chamberlain was plagued by injury in his first season and went on to be on the periphery of manager Giovanni van Bronkhorst’s plans, who is now acting as Arne Slot‘s assistant coach.

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over in January, the former Liverpool midfielder was back in contention and started 15 games before he was, again, hit by an untimely knee injury.

It has, sadly, been the story of his career with injuries having blighted his time at Anfield, but he will always be fondly remembered at Liverpool as a central figure of the early days under Jurgen Klopp.

With his future to no longer be with Besiktas, Oxlade-Chamberlain will be available as a free agent and Premier League clubs could do worse than look to the 31-year-old as a squad option.

Leeds are club mooted with interest on their return to the top flight, a switch that could be mutually beneficial as he can return to the Premier League and they get much-needed experience.

The 31-year-old featured 146 times for Liverpool after joining from Arsenal in 2017, winning the Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup.

In other news regarding former players, Jordan Henderson has completed his move to Brentford to join former Liverpool teammates Caoimhin Kelleher, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho.