Alexander Isak has been “unsettled” by transfer interest

Alexander Isak has been left “unsettled” by the transfer talk surrounding him this summer, with Liverpool having been at the centre of a bid to lure him away from Newcastle.

Throughout the summer so far, Newcastle‘s hard line has been that their talisman is not for sale at any price, with Isak described as not one to force a move away.

The Telegraph‘s Luke Edwards, who has strong contacts at Newcastle, has been among many to consistently downplay and dismiss any notion of Isak leaving this summer.

On Monday, a day when Liverpool agreed a deal worth up to £79 million for their former striker target Hugo Ekitike, Edwards’ report painted a different picture.

Isak was described as having “been unsettled” by Liverpool and others attempting to sign him this summer as Newcastle struggle to sign players to bolster their squad.

The Magpies have been eager to sign the Swede to a new lucrative contract, but shifts in the club’s hierarchy saw it placed on the back-burner, leading his agents to feel “insulted.”

According to Saudi Arabian outlet Arriyadiyah, Isak’s agent, Gonzalo Gaitan, explained that they are “analysing all options” and that they “may be close to finalising the next step.”

Saudi side Al-Hilal are credited with interest, but BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel has stated that despite the Reds landing Ekitike, Isak could still be considered.

“Even if their decision to focus on Ekitike comes to fruition, you can expect Liverpool’s interest in Isak to remain,” Mokbel explained in a report over the weekend.

If Liverpool were to see Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz depart, signing another striker would not be out of consideration, but it could also be that the club park interest in Isak until next summer.

The club had signalled to Newcastle that they were willing to pay £120 million for the 25-year-old, who was left out of his side’s friendly due to the speculation over his future.

The Independent also report that “a feeling is growing that Isak’s head has been turned,” and that there is not “the same confidence” he would not agitate to leave.

Whether Liverpool do maintain interest or remain in the picture for Isak’s signature is uncertain, but Newcastle find themselves precariously placed with question marks over their key forward and missing out on top targets.