Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has explained his decision not to use Alexander Isak in a pre-season friendly, amid continued links to Liverpool.

The Swede is the dream target for many Reds supporters this summer, having grown into one of Europe’s leading No. 9s.

On Saturday, Isak wasn’t involved at all in Newcastle‘s 4-0 friendly defeat to Celtic, with Howe explaining that he chose not to play amid “noise” around his future.

“It was my decision. He travelled back to Glasgow with us but I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him,” Howe said.

“The last thing he wanted is to be sat in the stand watching, that wasn’t fair to him. But I’m confident he will be a Newcastle player come the end of the window.

“Yes I’ve had discussions with him, but that’s not abnormal.

“I respect a player’s career and how short it is. Alex has been really good, he’s trained really well and I realise there’ll be noise around him.”

Howe also added that there is a “strong” level of desire at Newcastle to keep Isak, “from board to staff to players,” rather than bow down to Liverpool and sell them their best player.

But he did admit that “finances play a big part” and that “anyone who doesn’t say that is deluded,” suggesting that an Isak exit is not impossible.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath has claimed that the 25-year-old was the “subject of an approach from Liverpool this week,” with the champions willing to pay £120 million for him.

The Magpies are “sticking rigidly” to their £150 million valuation, though.

While Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike looks highly likely to join Liverpool after reaching an agreement, journalist Sami Mokbel has stressed that Isak could also still come in.

“Even if their decision to focus on Ekitike comes to fruition, you can expect Liverpool’s interest in Isak to remain,” Mokbel said.

Isak’s absence on Saturday is only likely to fuel speculation about Liverpool signing him ahead of the new Premier League season.

The fact that the Reds haven’t given up on him, seemingly being willing to sign both him and Ekitike, is further proof of their bullish transfer approach this summer.

Newcastle are making it clear that they won’t be bullied into selling, but these constant updates suggest there is still life in the story.

If Liverpool managed to sign both Isak and Ekitike, paving the way for Darwin Nunez to leave, it would be significant attacking business.

With Florian Wirtz already brought in for a British transfer record fee, and Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez also arriving, there is huge reason for optimism.