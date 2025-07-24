With Alexander Isak now exploring a move away from Newcastle, the striker’s desire to stay at the top makes joining Liverpool “more likely” than Saudi Arabia.

Isak has rejected proposals of a new contract at Newcastle and made clear his intentions to leave this summer if the right move presents itself.

Following an exclusive from the Mail‘s Craig Hope, the Times‘ Martin Hardy is among those to report further on the situation around St James’ Park.

Hardy explains that Isak is “seeking a new deal worth about £300,000 a week” but Newcastle were “prepared to go to about £200,000 a week” as “any higher would create problems.”

But the 25-year-old’s motivation to leave Newcastle is not purely financial, given he is “more likely” to join Liverpool than Saudi side Al-Hilal.

“Liverpool are ready with a package of about £130 million and the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal, are thought to be preparing a deal that could be worth as much as £500,000 a week,” Hardy writes.

“It is thought that Isak wants to keep playing top-level football at this stage of his career, which makes a potential transfer to Liverpool, the Premier League champions, more likely than a move to Saudi Arabia.”

It is maintained elsewhere that Newcastle would stick to their valuation of £150 million, but their not-for-sale stance appears to have already softened.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein writes that Newcastle are “exploring potential replacements in case he departs,” having already seen their attempts to sign Hugo Ekitike fail.

They have seen moves for Liam Delap and Joao Pedro fall through, with both joining Chelsea instead, while Brentford have rejected their £25 million bid for Yoane Wissa.

It should be maintained that Newcastle would likely need to sign two strikers if Isak were to leave, having already seen Callum Wilson depart on the expiry of his contract.

But it is more likely that Ekitike – who signed for Liverpool in a £79 million deal on Wednesday night – was viewed as their next first-choice striker internally.

While Newcastle claimed Isak had been left out of their pre-season tour of Singapore and South Korea on Thursday due to a minor thigh injury, Ornstein reports that the player in fact asked to stay behind.

“The forward favoured being omitted amid his uncertain future,” the journalist wrote – effectively confirming wider suspicions when the news first broke.

Despite Liverpool have already spent £295 million on seven signings this summer, Sky Sports have relayed research from football finance expert Swiss Ramble in explaining that Liverpool “can lose a further £158 million and still be [PSR] compliant.”