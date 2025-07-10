Liverpool can await a decision from Alexander Isak on his future at Newcastle, with his club seemingly mapping out their contingency plan in Hugo Ekitike.

Though the landscape has understandably shifted with minimal updates over the past week, Isak remains the dream target for Liverpool in the No. 9 role.

Whether the Swede can be prised from Newcastle remains to be seen, however, with it clear that Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will be left to play a waiting game.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast, The Athletic’s David Ornstein explained that while selling Isak is “not on the agenda for Newcastle” they would need to “see what he wants to do.”

That comes with their return to pre-season training this week and talks likely to be held over the striker’s future.

“The sale of Alexander Isak is not on the agenda for Newcastle; they want him to stay, they would love him to renew his contract,” Ornstein explained.

“Many clubs would I’m sure like to sign him. We know of Arsenal‘s previous interest. Liverpool, I’m sure if the door was open they would look to try and walk through it.

“But Newcastle don’t intend to open the door, and even if they ever could be tempted to, the price would be extortionate – talk of sort of £150 million.

“So let’s see what he wants to do when they return to pre-season training and what his mindset is at.

“But for now, he’s definitely there to stay.”

Newcastle “keen” on Frankfurt striker Ekitike

Interestingly, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has now named Newcastle as one of the clubs “keen” on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike.

Ekitike is known to be of interest to Liverpool but there has long been a sense that, while the Frenchman would be eager to join the Premier League champions, he may not be their priority target.

That would align with the belief that the focus will be on Isak, with any move for the likes of Ekitike or even RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko held off until the Newcastle striker resolves his immediate future.

With Newcastle emerging as a candidate for Ekitike’s signature, however, it could raise the prospect of the 23-year-old instead arriving at St James’ Park as Isak’s replacement.

As they near a £55 million deal for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and agree personal terms with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, it seems unlikely a club with notable PSR concerns would spend big on a centre-forward to compete with Isak.

It is clearly a situation which could drag on, with many moving parts – including Liverpool’s own proposed sale of Darwin Nunez to Napoli when their deal to sell Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray goes through.

But with Ornstein not entirely closing the door to a sale despite the insistence that Newcastle do not wish to part ways with Isak, it is a story that will only rumble on.