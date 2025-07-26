Liverpool are expected to make a formal approach for Alexander Isak, and Eddie Howe has now spoken publicly about his striker, continuing to leave the door open for a record transfer.

Isak is exploring his options away from Newcastle this summer, and Liverpool are reportedly “readying a formal approach” for the Swede, who will demand a fee of at least £120 million.

Newcastle are chasing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and Brentford striker Yoane Wissa to bolster their forward line, deals that are viewed as the preempting of Isak’s departure.

The Swede has stayed in England while Howe’s squad travelled to Singapore, with a thigh injury cited as the reason rather than his known desire to make for the exit.

Speaking to the press ahead of Newcastle‘s friendly against Arsenal, Howe said there is “no major update on his injury” and that any decision “has to be right for Newcastle.”

“Of course, there are things going on behind the scenes, and he’ll be aware he’s in the news every day and that’s not easy for anyone in that situation,” Howe told reporters.

“Conversations that happen between Alex and myself, and Alex and the club will stay private. We do share a really good relationship with him; he’s been magnificent for us.

“He’s very popular in the dressing room. We’d love him to continue his journey at Newcastle, and all I would say is whatever happens has to be right for Newcastle.

“We’re in a very strong position financially and we’re determined to be successful, we’re ambitious and we’ve got a great season ahead of us.

“I wouldn’t put a timescale on it,” Howe added. “With these situations, it has to be right for the football club, and obviously everything then is taken into context below that.

“But the club will make the right decision with all the information that it has, and ultimately to try and move the club forward in whatever way that is.

“Then it’s up to us then to make good decisions the other way and try and improve the squad as best we can. That’s what we’re trying to do, regardless of Alex’s situation.”

On contract talks with Isak, Howe added: “As far as I’m aware, I don’t think there’s any contract talks taking place at the moment. I think that will be for a later date, potentially.

“I think, for now, with the situation as it is, and the state of the window in the sense that it’s hurtling towards the end of the window very quickly from our perspective, there’s so much that could happen.

“Those contract talks may potentially take place at a later date.

“I think I said against Celtic, I certainly hope he stays. I said I was confident he’d stay and I don’t see anything that’s going to change that opinion of mine at the moment.

“But it’s football, so who knows what the future might bring.”

The Mail‘s Craig Hope has reiterated the 25-year-old’s preference is a move to Anfield and that a package in the region of £150 million “could see movement on a transfer.”

The Guardian report that Isak has been offered a staggering tax-freee wage of £600,000 by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. The Swede has already rejected this, though, reported Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Newcastle continue to insist Isak is not for sale.