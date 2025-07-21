Alexander Isak’s agent speaks on being close to deciding “next step”

Alexander Isak’s agent has reportedly opened the door to a transfer this summer as suggestions grow that the forward’s “head has been turned.”

Newcastle‘s No. 14 has been in the headlines after Liverpool made him their No. 1 centre-forward target, though his club have adamantly briefed the media that he is not for sale.

However, in the wake of Eddie Howe’s comments that he left Isak out of a pre-season friendly due to transfer speculation, the player’s agent has reportedly spoken out.

Gonzalo Gaitan, one of his agents at Universal Twenty Two, is quoted by Saudi Arabian outlet Arriyadiyah as saying: “We are already studying and analysing all options, and we may be close to finalising the next step for the player.”

There were no specific mentions of whether that “next step” is seeking a move away from St James’ Park or staying put, but it comes amid interest from Liverpool and Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Notably, the Saudi state’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed a takeover of Newcastle in 2021 and currently owns 75 percent of Al-Hilal, one of four teams they control in the Saudi Pro League.

That is a complicated web of modern football ownership that will be worth investigating if Isak was to complete a transfer to another PIF-owned club.

‘Growing feeling Isak’s head has been turned’

Howe was not entirely convincing when he declared, “I’m confident he will be a Newcastle player come the end of the window,” as he also said he respects “a player’s career and how short it is.”

Perhaps it is unsurprising, then, that the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney has reported on Monday that “a feeling is growing that Isak’s head has been turned.”

It has long been believed that Isak would have to agitate to leave if a deal was to be done, and while that was once thought to be unlikely, “it’s not being said with the same confidence it was.”

Liverpool’s role in it all, however, comes amid serious talks to sign Hugo Ekitike, which saw claims on Sunday that a deal worth £82.3 million had been agreed.

Delaney, however, states, “sources close to the negotiations say they haven’t advanced that quickly, and Frankfurt have also been frustrated with the pace of it all.”

It adds plenty more intrigue to Liverpool’s centre-forward plans, who had initially been thought to be using Ekitike as a means to force the Isak situation – but an official offer defused that idea.

Liverpool have the financial capabilities to agree a deal with Newcastle for Isak and remain in a strong position to take advantage if the 25-year-old seeks an exit, but whether that would be alongside Ekitike remains to be seen.