Arne Slot worked with 28 players on the outside pitches at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday, with pre-season continuing without Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister was left out of the Argentina squad for their post-season internationals due to a minor injury and it appears the midfielder is still being carefully managed.

There is no sign he has been involved in Liverpool’s pre-season sessions as of yet, having sat out of Sunday’s 3-1 friendly win at Preston.

The PFA Players’ Player of the Year nominee was one of five senior players not involved as Liverpool were put through their paces on Tuesday, while four others were left out after making the squad at Deepdale.

Also dealing with injuries are James McConnell and Stefan Bajcetic – the latter undergoing hamstring surgery in May – while Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton are yet to return as their campaign only ended last month at the U21 Euros.

Slot and his staff, including new assistant Giovanni van Bronckhorst, therefore worked with a 28-man first-team squad.

Aside from Mac Allister and McConnell, the other six players rested at the weekend were all involved, with Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Jayden Danns joining their teammates along with Florian Wirtz.

Also included was left-back Owen Beck, who was not part of the win at Preston but is considered a senior player as he awaits a permanent transfer this summer.

Others representing the academy were Ben Doak, Luca Stephenson, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha, the latter of whom danced through challenges from Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong before finishing one eye-catching move.

Those left out having been part of the squad at the weekend were centre-back Amara Nallo, midfielder Tommy Pilling and forwards Kieran Morrison and Lewis Koumas.

Koumas is attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs, including Norwich and Sheffield United, ahead of a likely loan move.

Liverpool are not in friendly action again until July 26, when they face AC Milan in Hong Kong, with Slot’s players spending the rest of the week working at the AXA Training Centre before flying to Asia on Monday.

Liverpool squad in pre-season training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Mamardashvili, Woodman, Pecsi

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Frimpong, Kerkez, Robertson, Tsimikas, Beck, Stephenson

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Doak, Danns, Ngumoha