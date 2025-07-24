Alexis Mac Allister was not involved in Liverpool’s open training session in Hong Kong on Thursday, as the midfielder continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Twenty-three outfield players took the pitch at the Kai Tak Stadium in a training session attended by over 25,000 Hong Kong Reds on Thursday.

Mac Allister was a notable absentee as the squad were put through their paces on a hot evening, with his focus remaining on completing his individual programme before rejoining his teammates.

The No. 10 missed the last two games of the season and Argentina’s subsequent international fixtures in June after the decision was made to give him extra time to recover.

He is still not fully fit but was pictured earlier this week working with head of rehab physiotherapy Lee Nobes, wearing boots and working with a ball.

It suggests he’s not far away from a return but is, therefore, unlikely to be considered for the friendly against AC Milan on Saturday.

As for new signing Hugo Ektike, he has landed in Hong Kong and will meet his teammates after their session before talking to the club’s in-house media on Friday.

Luis Diaz was involved amid Bayern Munich‘s pursuit for his signature, with Darwin Nunez also present as Slot and his coaches watched on closely.

Liverpool’s open session in Hong Kong was met with plenty of reactions from the stands as the 25,000-strong crowd watched the side warm up and play six-on-seven contests.

Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah got the crowd going with their efforts, as did saves from Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool will return to the stadium on Saturday, 7.30pm local (12.30pm BST), to meet AC Milan in their latest pre-season friendly before flying to Japan to face Yokohama F. Marinos.

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Mamardashvili, Woodman, Pecsi, Misciur

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Frimpong, Kerkez, Robertson, Tsimikas, Stephenson

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Nyoni, Morton, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Doak, Ngumoha

* You can follow all Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies live with All Red Video, the new video offering from the club that replaces LFCTV. Purchase All Red Video here.