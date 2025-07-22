Alexis Mac Allister is yet to feature for Liverpool in pre-season following an injury, but the midfielder is now training outdoors ahead of his return.

Mac Allister ended last season on the sidelines after the decision was made for him to rest, and he was later left out of Argentina duty due to injury.

Two months on and the 26-year-old is not yet fully fit, having missed both of Liverpool’s warmup friendlies so far this pre-season and barely trained with his teammates.

As Liverpool continued their sessions in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Mac Allister worked separately with head of rehab physiotherapy Lee Nobes.

He was wearing boots and working with a ball, however, suggesting he is not far off his return and could soon rejoin the squad.

That he was selected to travel reinforces that belief, with both Jayden Danns and James McConnell left out in order to focus on fitness work at the AXA Training Centre instead.

Whether Mac Allister will be considered for the friendly against AC Milan on Saturday remains to be seen, but it seems likely be could be in contention at least for the meeting with Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan next Wednesday.

His fitness won’t be viewed as a concern at this stage given Liverpool’s title defence does not commence until August 15 at home to Bournemouth.

There is still almost a month until Arne Slot‘s side are in competitive action, and Mac Allister should be fully ready by that point.

Stefan Bajcetic is however expected to miss the entirety of pre-season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring at the end of May.

Liverpool’s only other injury as it stands comes with Federico Chiesa omitted from the touring squad with a minor issue, though it remains to be seen if that is genuine or if the Italian is closing on a move away.

Both Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton have joined the squad after an extended break following the U21s Euros, which they won as part of the England squad.

It means there will be serious competition for places in the coming weeks, with 29 players travelling to Asia and soon to be joined by another in Hugo Ekitike.

Mac Allister has been considered a candidate to take over the vice-captaincy following Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s exit to Real Madrid, but the position is likely to be filled by Mohamed Salah instead.