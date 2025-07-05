Alisson has heartbreakingly shared that an “ocean separates me from ‘saying goodbye’ to someone I love” ahead of Diogo Jota‘s funeral.

Liverpool’s squad and staff are in Portugal to attend the funeral of Jota and his brother Andre Silva in their hometown of Gondomar on Saturday morning.

Alisson, a teammate of Jota’s for five years, was the latest to pay tribute and has shared that he cannot be in attendance to say a final goodbye in person.

The goalkeeper is an ocean away with his family in Brazil and would have planned to arrive in the UK over the coming days for pre-season, but knows he is “well represented by my club mates.”

In his tribute on Instagram, Alisson wrote: “Usually, I post things that make sense, but today, nothing makes sense!

“Once again, an ocean separates me from “saying goodbye” to someone I love!

“But I know that I am well represented by my club mates! To you, my friend @rutecfcardoso14, just know that you will never walk alone, we will be with you as soon as possible!

“In a moment like this, all we can do is bow down before the Sovereignty of God, and receive grace and help in this time! I’ll remember Diogo as a great friend, father and husband!”

It will be truly heartbreaking for Alisson, who was an ocean away and could not attend his father’s funeral due to the pandemic in 2021.

The rest of the Liverpool squad and club officials are now in Portugal, attending the chapel late on Friday evening, arriving for the funeral at 9.30am on Saturday morning.

Joining them are former players Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Caoimhin Kelleher, Thiago and Fabinho.

Also present are members of the Portugal national team and their manager, Roberto Martinez.

Jota’s best friend, Ruben Neves, alongside national teammate Joao Cancelo, were in tears as a minute’s silence took place prior to Al Hilal’s game in the Club World Cup on Friday evening and have since traveled to Portugal for the funeral.

Led by Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, they carried floral tributes with number 20 and number 30, the two brothers’ respective squad numbers.

A book of remembrance has been opened at Anfield, with fans queuing to write their tributes to the Reds’ No. 20.

Hundreds of flowers and tributes have now been placed outside Anfield, as well as at his former clubs, Wolves, Porto and Pacos de Ferreira.