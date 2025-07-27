Andy Robertson was left bemused after receiving calls and messages saluting him for becoming Liverpool’s new vice-captain due to an online rumour.

Earlier this week a viral post on X claimed that Robertson had been appointed Liverpool’s vice-captain following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Despite coming from a known parody account, the rumour gained traction with many believing it to be true – and that it would be formally announced by the club shortly.

It even reached the left-back himself, with Robertson addressing the situation in a chat with The Anfield Wrap after Saturday’s friendly against AC Milan.

“I’ve seen rumours and I’ve had texts and people congratulating me, but I’ve not heard anything!” he said.

“We’re obviously part of the leadership group, me, Mo, Ali and obviously Virgil being captain. The manager’s not spoken to any of us yet.

“We’ve lost Trent as vice-captain, so that role’s available, but we do what we do, the four of us are a good, tight-knit group.

“I spoke about it the other day in terms of helping the new lads come in and that’s what you’ve got to do.

“You’ve got to help them come in, you’ve got the young lads like Trey and Rio and things like that to develop.

“And we’ve been at this club a long time now, we know what it takes and we know how hard it is to keep the levels as high as fans expect.

“If we can give them a little bit of knowledge then it can help them along the way and I think they’re all taking that on board.”

Mohamed Salah remains the favourite having fulfilled the duties of a vice-captain and leader far more appropriately than Alexander-Arnold did throughout last season.

But Robertson’s comments on the situation shed light on the minimal value of the official title and how, at Liverpool, the importance is more in a wider leadership group.

That has long been in place, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum having also been involved over the years.

In his post-match press conference on Saturday, Arne Slot revealed that the decision over Van Dijk’s new No. 2 had been made – but he would not disclose who it will be.

“I think there’s enough leadership in the group at the moment,” the head coach explained.

“I can [say] it is already decided, but I’m not telling it here yet who will be the new vice-captain.

“But it’s clear we have more than a few that can take that role.”