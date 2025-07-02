Andy Robertson has been relatively quiet on his social media channels so far this summer, with exception of his charity work, but has now dropped a cryptic picture amid transfer speculation.

Robertson has one year left on his contract at Anfield and has found himself displaced in the pecking order by the signing of Milos Kerkez, opening the door for an exit.

Atletico Madrid pursued the Scot but his need to mull over an exit and Liverpool’s unwillingness to settle for a minimal fee has seen the Spanish side move on.

The latest development on Tuesday was that Robertson remains ‘undecided‘ on whether he will seek an exit, but a cryptic post on his Instagram stories will certainly lend itself to various theories.

The 31-year-old uploaded a single photo of himself during Liverpool’s trophy parade with a smile and thumbs up on Wednesday morning, as seen below:

It does not exactly scream farewell, in fact, many are likely to think it is the opposite, but it is cryptic nonetheless until his future is resolved.

Robertson has been relatively quiet on his social media platforms since his season with Scotland and Liverpool ended, mainly posting in relation to his AR26 charity.

As it stands, the 31-year-old will report back for pre-season with the rest of the squad on July 8, when he and Kerkez will meet as teammates for the first time.

With Liverpool now having three senior left-backs on their books, an outgoing is necessary for squad balance and to free up a non-homegrown spot as Robertson, Kerkez and Kostas Tsimikas all occupy one.

The club will want to be respectful of Robertson’s wishes after eight years at Anfield and their next step when it comes to moving on a left-back rests on the Scot’s final decision.

