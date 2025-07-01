Andy Robertson is still yet to decide on his Liverpool future after a potential transfer to Atletico Madrid collapsed this summer.

It came somewhat of a surprise to see Robertson emerge as a serious transfer target for Atletico, with the Scot left to seriously consider his options with a year left on his Anfield contract.

With Milos Kerkez‘s arrival official, the 31-year-old is expected to drop down the pecking order and it leaves plenty for him to consider after seven full seasons as first-choice left-back.

Atletico had been reported to want to pay as little as €5 million (£4.3m), or even nothing at all, but Liverpool held steadfast and the Spanish side have instead pursued Matteo Ruggeri.

Robertson never gave the official green light to Atletico and journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Scot remains undecided regarding the next step of his career.

Writing for Caught Offside, Romano reported that Robertson “has not decided what he wants to do” but a decision on his future is expected “very soon” with “more clubs interested.”

It remains to be seen which ‘clubs’ are ‘interested’ but it is still feasible that the 31-year-old will decide he does not want to be second-choice in the final year of his contract.

Liverpool know they need to offload one left-back this summer as three is not maintainable with Slot favouring a smaller squad and the need to free up non-homegrown spots.

Robertson or Tsimikas to depart?

Liverpool would likely prefer to keep Robertson over Tsimikas this summer, making the most of the 31-year-old’s experience alongside 21-year-old Kerkez.

You sense there is also greater value in offloading the Greek international, who has two years left on his contract, and utilising Robertson in the pursuit of more silverware.

The club, however, you expect will be respectful of Robertson’s wishes should he seek to make an exit this summer having served the club loyally since his £8 million move in 2017.

It is a balancing act for Richard Hughes and one that is to extend into pre-season with Slot’s squad to report back next week – by that time, though, the club will expect an answer from Robertson.