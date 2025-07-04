Andy Robertson was one of Diogo Jota‘s closest friends at Liverpool, attending the late striker’s wedding last month, and he has now shared a tribute to the No. 20.

Jota’s untimely passing has shocked football, and tributes have been paid in the hours that followed the news of his death along with brother Andre Silva.

This was supposed to be one of the best summers of the Portuguese striker’s life: a Premier League champion, two-time UEFA Nations League winner with his country and, less than two weeks ago, married to his long-time partner and mother of his three children.

But after the car crash which took the lives of both Diogo and Andre, Robertson’s tribute has reflected the sadness that replaces that joy:

“The ones I’m thinking about most right now are the family. Their loss is too much to bear. I’m so sorry that they have lost two such precious souls – Diogo and Andre. “For the team and the club, we’ll try to cope with this together…however long that takes. “For me, I want to talk about my mate. My buddy. The bloke I loved and will miss like crazy. “I could talk about him as a player for hours, but none of that feels like it matters right now. It’s the man. The person. He was such a good guy. The best. So genuine. Just normal and real. Full of love for the people he cared about. Full of fun. “He was the most British foreign player I’ve ever met. We used to joke he was really Irish…I’d try to claim him as Scottish, obviously. I even called him Diogo MacJota. “We’d watch the darts together, enjoy the horse racing. Going to Cheltenham this season was a highlight – one of the best we had. “The last time I saw him was the happiest day of his life – his wedding day. I want to remember his never-ceasing smile from that magical day. How much he was bursting with love for his wife and family. “I can’t believe we’re saying goodbye. It’s too soon, and it hurts so much. But thank you for being in my life, mate – and for making it better. “Love you, Diogo.”

Robertson and Caoimhin Kelleher are the only Liverpool players currently known to have been in attendance as Jota married his partner Rute Cardoso.

It comes after Jota found his closest bonds with those from Scotland and Ireland, with Kelleher – who joined Brentford on a permanent deal this summer – sitting alongside him on the bus on matchdays.

Kelleher’s tribute follows:

“Jots, “Can’t believe I’m writing this right now and I’m finding it hard to put into words. I’m absolutely devastated by this news. “All my thoughts and condolences are with Rute and their three beautiful kids and Diogo and Andre’s family. “It was a such a pleasure to get to know you over these years and to share some special memories on the pitch and even more so off it. “You became one of my closest friends in football. We bonded over all things sports watching any football match we could find often your brother Andre’s game on your iPad. “I was surprised a lad from Portugal loved sports such as darts, snooker and horse racing so much and some of my best memories were having a laugh watching them with you. “You were such a fun, genuine, normal, down-to-earth and loving family man and always very competitive. I’m gonna miss our pre-match programme quiz. “I feel so blessed and grateful to have seen you on your happiest day, the day of your wedding and to be able to share in that day with you was special. I’ll never forget it. “You were deeply loved by everyone at the club, the city and all over the world. It’s gonna hurt for a long time and I’m gonna miss you so much but I feel so lucky to have got know you and have such a good friend. “Love you Diogo.”

Jota and his brother will be laid to rest at a funeral in their hometown of Gondomar, Portugal on Saturday, following a wake on Friday morning.

Liverpool were due to begin their initial pre-season testing on Friday, but the decision has now been taken to postpone the return of the first group back.