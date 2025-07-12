Anfield has new pitch laid as seats restored back to vibrant red

Anfield is undergoing its annual refurbishment as a new pitch is laid ahead of the 2025/26 season, but this time the seats are also being restored to their vibrant best.

Liverpool’s redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand was completed last season and in January the club recorded their highest crowd figure in league football, with 60,420 against Ipswich.

And now after a busy summer of concerts, including Bruce Springsteen, Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey, work has resumed at Anfield to make it ready for the new season.

The old pitch was removed last month and a new pitch has been installed, as has been the process for the last couple of years.

The pitch is composed of 95 percent grass and five percent artificial fibres – a hybridgrass system that is more durable and able to handle the rigours of football all year round.

Liverpool’s pitch dimensions remain the same for the upcoming season, at 101 by 68 metres.

It will be primed for Arne Slot‘s side in their double-header against Athletic Club on August 4.

Restoring seats

Having been exposed to the sun and thus losing their vibrant red colouring, Liverpool are working on restoring the seats throughout the lower Main Stand.

As shown by KC Imageworks on YouTube, the seats are slowly being treated and the process typically involves using a blow torch to restore the colour of the plastic seats.

It is a cost-effective alternative to replacing otherwise fully functioning seats.

The process sees the heat from the torch melt a thin top layer of the plastic, smoothing out scratches and restoring the original colour.

Refurbished club shop

Liverpool are also currently increasing Anfield’s club store by just under 4,000 square feet, with an extended mezzanine floor to be complete for a reopening on August 1, ready for the new season.

Fans can expect a wider entrance – which is much needed on matchdays – an expansion of the mezzanine floor, relocation of the staircase and escalator to improve accessibility, and the addition of more tills.

While work is ongoing, the retail store is temporarily located in its former location, which is now the Kop Bar.